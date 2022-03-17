St Patrick's Day 2022 in pictures
The colour and pageantry of St Patrick's Day was clear for all to see in the 2022 parades taking place around the country. As the parades took to the streets once again, so too did the crowds, eager to capture the magic of a 'normal' St Patrick's Day.
Getting ready for Saint Patrick's Day Festival. Amin Taherian from Milan in Italy wearing a hat and holding an irish flag as part of the Patrick's day merchandise.
PICTURE: Leah Farrell/RollingNews
Steam traction engines set out from Rosscarbery, continuing on their journey to the St. Patrick's Day parade in Kinsale in aid of the RNLI. The traction engines arrived at Clonakilty Model Railway Village for a break before heading into Clonakilty town to raise funds for the RNLI.
PICTURE: Andy Gibson
Member of the Cork Puppetry Company at the 2022 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
PICTURE: Darragh Kane
Dan O'Donoghue looking forward to St. Patrick's Day and supporting Ukraine on Pearse Street, Clonakilty, West Cork.
PICTURE: Dan Linehan
Barry O'Regan with members of the Rising Sun karate club based at Ballinlough youth centre who are taking part in the St. Patrick's day parade in Cork.
PICTURE: Eddie O'Hare
Over 158 Paddys, Pats, Patricias, Patryks and Patricias braved the inclement weather to don St Patrick’s costumes and take part in the ultimate St Patrick’s Festival photo to celebrate the €1.2 million restoration of Cork’s St Patrick’s Bridge.
PICTURE: Clare Keogh
Actor John C. Reilly poses for photographers overlooking Dublin city as he takes part in a pre Saint Patricks Day media event at the Guinness Store Houses Gravity Bar on March 16, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland.
PICTURE: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
A man enjoys a pint of Guinness at The Last Jar bar during St Patrick's Day celebrations in Melbourne on March 17, 2022.
PICTURE: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the local Ukrainian community pose for a photo with Ukrainian flags as Dubliners prepare to celebrate St Patrick's Day on March 17, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. St Patrick's Day celebrations return to the streets of Dublin after a two-year absence
PICTURE: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Junior infant pupil Lewis O'Suilleabhain taking part in the school parade.
PICTURE: Larry Cummins
St Patrick walks with pupils at the school parade.
PICTURE: Larry Cummins
Mykola Melnychuk, Ukraine at the 2022 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
PICTURE: Darragh Kane
Young musicians Jack O'Shea and Corina Ni She -Ni Riain on cornet with the school brass band at the school parade.
PICTURE: Larry Cummins
Bet Ewe are Green with Envy...Sheep Farmer Brendan O'Connor from Alohart, MacGillycuddy's Reeks, Co. Kerry, with his nieces, Leah and Ava Casey, getting into the spirit of St Patrick's Day this year. Brendan is famous for spraying his stock in their native Green and Gold when Kerry are playing in the All Ireland Football finals. He Uses natural safe dye which washes off in a few days.
PICTURE: Valerie O'Sullivan
Revellers line the streets before the start of the St Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2022 in Dublin.
PICTURE: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
A pipe band take part in the St Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2022 in Dublin.
PICTURE: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Actor John C. Reilly (L), international guest of honour, takes part in the St Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland.
PICTURE: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
The Guinness Village is packed on St Patrick's Day on day three of the Cheltenham Festival 2022 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 17, 2022 in Cheltenham, England.
PICTURE: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Members of the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance performing at the 2022 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
PICTURE: Darragh Kane
Racegoers Paddy Cusack from Limerick during day three of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England.
PICTURE: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
People hold a banner with a message of support to the people of Ukraine during the St Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2022 in Dublin.
PICTURE: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Caoimhe, Charlie and Saoirse Costello at the Whitechurch/Waterloo St. Patrick's Day Parade in conjuction with Whitechurch Foroige.
PICTURE: Dan Linehan
Children from the Childrens House marching in the Whitechurch/Waterloo St. Patrick's Day Parade in conjuction with Whitechurch Foroige.
PICTURE: Dan Linehan
The Cork Puppetry Company at the 2022 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
PICTURE: Darragh Kane
Members of the Blarney Mens Shed marching in the Whitechurch/Waterloo St. Patrick's Day Parade in conjuction with Whitechurch Foroige.
PICTURE: Dan Linehan
Tim Manning at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mallow, Co Cork.
PICTURE: Dan Linehan
Seven Year old, Cayden Dempsey, from Cobh, visiting members of various Massachusetts Police forces, who are visiting for St. Patrick's Day, at the Imperial Hotel, Cork.
PICTURE: Jim Coughlan.
St Patrick's Festival Dublin is back with the theme of Connections.
People out enjoying St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin City centre this afternoon.
PICTURE: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
