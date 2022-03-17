St Patrick's Day 2022 in pictures

Bet Ewe are Green with Envy...Sheep Farmer Brendan O'Connor from Alohart, MacGillycuddy's Reeks, Co. Kerry, with his nieces, Leah and Ava Casey, getting into the spirit of St Patrick's Day this year. Brendan is famous for spraying his stock in their native Green and Gold when Kerry are playing in the All Ireland Football finals. He Uses natural safe dye which washes off in a few days.

PICTURE: Valerie O'Sullivan