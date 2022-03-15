The war in Ukraine in pictures

Firemen are at work to extinguish a fire that broke out in an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv on March 15, 2022, after strikes killed at least two people, Ukraine emergency services said as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital. PICTURE: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

WARNING:This gallery contains graphic images that some may find distressing.

as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth week, the devastation caused by the conflict is laid bare in the horrific images emerging from battle zones as well as the heart-breaking scenes of displaced families seeking sanctuary in countries far from home. Pictures of people fleeing on trains and buses have now been replaced by shocking images of the dead and dying, the destruction of entire towns and cities and the stoic defiance of the Ukrainians as they fight to defend their country.