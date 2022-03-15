The war in Ukraine in pictures
Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues with bombings in cities and towns across the country leaving thousands dead and millions displaced.
Firemen are at work to extinguish a fire that broke out in an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv on March 15, 2022, after strikes killed at least two people, Ukraine emergency services said as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
PICTURE: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
WARNING:This gallery contains graphic images that some may find distressing.
as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth week, the devastation caused by the conflict is laid bare in the horrific images emerging from battle zones as well as the heart-breaking scenes of displaced families seeking sanctuary in countries far from home. Pictures of people fleeing on trains and buses have now been replaced by shocking images of the dead and dying, the destruction of entire towns and cities and the stoic defiance of the Ukrainians as they fight to defend their country.
Medics perform CPR on a girl injured during the shelling of a residential area, in the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive.
PICTURE: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, . A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say Russia War, Mariupol, Ukraine. The woman and her child have since died. 09 Mar 2022.
PICTURE: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
Local militiaman Valery, 37, carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by artillery, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2. 2022.
PICTURE: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Residents evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. - Russian forces on March 10, 2022 rolled their armoured vehicles up to the northeastern edge of Kyiv, edging closer in their attempts to encircle the Ukrainian capital.
PICTURE: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
An man stands inside a shelled house at the village of Velyka Dymerka east of Kyiv, on March 9, 2022.
PICTURE: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier receives treatment in the central hospital of Mykolaiv, 100km away from Odessa, western Ukraine on March 8, 2022.
PICTURE: BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images
This handout picture taken and released by Ukraine Armed Forces press-service on March 8, 2022 shows Ukrainian servicemen of the 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade in an unknown place in Ukraine.
PICTURE: STR/AFP via Getty Images
A wounded serviceman of Ukrainian Military Forces smokes after the battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region on March 8, 2022.
PICTURE: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images
Eugene says goodbye to his partner Tanya before boarding a train to Dnipro from the main train terminal on March 09, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.
PICTURE: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
A young refugee girl fleeing Ukraine walks across the tracks as she arrives at the border train station of Zahony on March 08, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's military offensive, according to the UN.
PICTURE: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Tens of thousands of people gather in Tiergarten park to protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine on February 27, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.
PICTURE: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Servicemen carry a coffin during funerals of Dmytro Kotenko, Vasyl Vyshyvany and Kyrylo Moroz, Ukrainian servicemen killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Lychakiv cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 9, 2022.
PICTURE: YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images
An Ukrainian tank rolls along a main road on March 8, 2022. - Kyiv and its allies rejected a previous proposal to evacuate Ukrainians to Russia as a publicity stunt and accused Russian forces of mining and shelling escape routes. AFP witnessed on March 8, 2022, thousands of civilians fleeing the Kyiv suburb of Irpin on foot over a makeshift bridge, with carpets serving as stretchers for children and the elderly.
PICTURE: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers help an elderly woman to cross a destroyed bridge as she evacuates the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 8, 2022.
PICTURE: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images
A couple crosses a destroyed bridge during the evacuation by civilians of the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 8, 2022.
PICTURE: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images
Views from vicinity of the bridge in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, blasts a few meters away during civilians' evacuation while ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine on March 06, 2022.
PICTURE: Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The body of a Russian serviceman lies near destroyed Russian military vehicles on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PICTURE: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images
A smoke from shelling rises as a wreath of flowers is placed at a cemetery in Vasylkiv south west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
PICTURE: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022.
PICTURE: AP Photo/Felipe Dana
Smoke and flame rise from the debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
PICTURE: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
A Ukrainian refugees child reacts as he boards a bus after arriving at Hendaye train station, southwestern France, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
PICTURE: AP Photo/Bob Edme
A woman walks amidst the debris of a school building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 4, 2022.
PICTURE: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
PICTURE: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
A resident examines a destroyed tram depot in Kharkiv on March 12, 2022.
PICTURE: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images
Women and children try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv station in Ukraine, Thursday, . Ukrainian men have to stay to fight in the war while women and children are leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country Russia War, Kyiv, Ukraine - 03 Mar 2022
PICTURE: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
