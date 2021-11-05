Break point at Tennis Ireland amid rows over governance

On September 9 last, John Treacy, CEO of Sport Ireland, and Suzanne Gunn, a lawyer with the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), received an email from a board member of Tennis Ireland. The missive was copied to all the other directors of Tennis Ireland, the umbrella body for the game north and south of the border, which receives around €750,000 annually in the Republic from the funding body, Sport Ireland.

The mail was sent by Clifford Carroll, a Cork-based long-standing member of the board. He wrote that he was writing “to all of you to voice my concerns” regarding a payment to a coach in Tennis Ireland.

The payment of €2,520 was made twelve months earlier in September 2020. It was generated on foot of an invoice approved by another board member for hours worked by the coach outside his normal routine. Except, a number of different people in the organisation have queried the invoice, suggesting that it was based on a falsehood.

On 28 October 2020, the CEO Richard Fahey mailed the chairman, David O Beirne, about it.

“As outlined last week and having reflected on it further, I am concerned with the payment that was made to X earlier this month,” Mr Fahey wrote.

“I believe that no work was carried out for the invoice amount submitted. When it was questioned, the finance department were told by (director) that the payment had been approved by the LB (Leinster Branch) officers and they were instructed to pay it.

“I have been reliably informed that the payment was the return of the 20% pay cut that was imposed on him during May and June. There are obvious HR and perhaps revenue implications if this was to become common knowledge.

A number of staff are aware that X received this payment and have said as much to me.

“I am concerned of the impact that this issue could have if the board become aware of this governance issue second hand and discover that you, and I were aware of the issue and did not inform them.”

The pay cut referenced in the CEO’s mail was in relation to the Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme in place for the pandemic. The board of Tennis Ireland had voted to pay their employees the amount of the EWSS rather than their full salary for the months of May and June 2020. This left employees with a shortfall and Mr Fahey was suggesting that the payment made to the coach equated to the difference. No such payment was made to any other employee of the twenty or so employed by Tennis Ireland.

Mr Fahey received a response, not from the chairperson, Mr O Beirne, to whom he had written, but David Spillane, a board member representing the Leinster branch, who put the whole thing down to an error.

“You have correctly highlighted an invoice that is both misleading and incorrectly detailed,” Mr Spillane wrote. “I am disappointed that we presented such an invoice for payment as it does not reflect the services provided or the reason for payment.” He went on to say that the coach “had provided services that accrued a fiscal and commercial benefit to Leinster Tennis by way of successfully recruiting and/or retaining participants for the Leinster Tennis junior squad programme 2020-21.

Leinster Tennis now needs to rectify the issue you highlighted and, to this end, we will request a correctly worded invoice to be forwarded to us for the accounts.

Nowhere was there an explanation as to how an invoice that referenced work never carried out could be generated. Other board members dispute that any work whatsoever was carried out to justify any invoice. The Irish Examiner understands that despite the knowledge of the chairperson and Mr Spillane, the payment and issues around it were not brought to the attention of the other board members until raised by Mr Carroll at a meeting in July this year.

Following an objection at the July board meeting to the signing off of the accounts after Mr Carroll raised the issue of the payment, an investigation was conducted by a sub-committee of the board. This was completed last month. The investigation has been criticised in correspondence by Mr Fahey and others, particularly for a failure to interview some of the key personnel associated with the transaction.

In his email to board members, Sport Ireland and the ODCE on September 9, Clifford Carroll touched on a number of other issues apart from the payment, and concluded: “I believe that when the clubs are made aware of these issues we will face a backlash when they realise our core funding is at serious risk due to the reckless actions.”

His mail received a reply from the chairman, David O Beirne, four days later. “Clifford, for the moment I do not propose to rely to your below email in any detail although I may do so in due course. It is, clearly, a matter for each of our board colleagues to decide how and when, if at all, he or she may wish to reply to you. Moreover, I expect some of the issues to which you refer in your email may be the subject of discussion at future Tennis Ireland board meetings.”

The Irish Examiner submitted a number of questions about the €2,520 transaction to Tennis Ireland for the attention of the chairman. Among these were:

1. A disputed payment to a coach in the Autumn of 2020 was made following the creation of an invoice for services that I understand were not rendered. Is it accepted that that invoice was false and if so has there been any repercussion for the party who generated it?

2. What is the status of the actual payment?

3. Why was the board not informed of it officially as would be normal in this situation? I understand the board didn’t hear about it or even address the matter until July this year.

4. Did Mr Fahey, as CEO, raise concerns about this payment? If so with whom and what was the outcome?

A response was received nine days after the questions were submitted, saying that the matters were internal to Tennis Ireland and there would be no further comment.