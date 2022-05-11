Social media giants need to tackle abuse of referees and sportspeople, committee hears

Social media giants are not taking online abuse of sportspeople and volunteers like referees seriously, one of the most senior sports administrators in Ireland has said.

The chief executive of the Federation of Irish Sport, which represents 110 sporting organisations across the country including 81 national governing bodies and 29 local sports partnerships, told an TDs and senators that "it is not nice out there at the moment" for volunteers and sportspeople alike, due to the prevalence of real-time and online abuse.

Mary O'Connor told an Oireachtas committee hearing on abuse of referees and participants that the federation had a number of recommendations to tackle the ongoing problem.

They include large-scale sport capital infrastructure funding applications to have plans to tackle abuse directed toward referees, officials, and players in sport at both governance and club level.

Signage at all grounds and venues that have received State funding should be displayed condemning abuse directed towards referees, officials and players, the federation added.

Online abuse directed at referees and players in sport should also be included alongside criminal material, serious cyber-bullying material, and material promoting self-harm, suicide and eating disorders in the newly-proposed online safety commissioner, the body said.

The Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill 2022, which will create the commissioner position, proposes to shore up the "serious gap both internationally and in Ireland when it comes to addressing harmful online content", according to the Department of Sport.

When asked by Senator Malcolm Byrne if online giants like Twitter and Facebook are taking abuse seriously, Ms O'Connor replied: "Honestly, no."

Mr Byrne said the impact of abuse on individuals was discouraging for people to remain involved in sport, adding Australian research had found women in sport were three times more likely to be abused online.

A visibly angry Senator Shane Cassells said the federation's recommendations had to be implemented as a matter of priority.

There is little point in "flowery language" in committee meetings discussing abuse if real change was not forthcoming, he said.

He said Government funding through sports grants to 1,900 clubs in February should be contingent on them displaying the signage in their grounds condemning abuse, as recommended by the federation.

Peter Fitzpatrick, the chairman of Louth GAA as well as an independent TD, said every sporting organisation was finding it harder than ever to recruit volunteers as the abuse got "worse and worse and worse".

Social media has had a "free run" as abuse proliferates, he said.

Sport Ireland, which works with 66 national governing bodies of sport, clubs and 400,000 volunteers, coaches and administrators, said a strategy was being formulated to deal with retention of volunteers, promotion, and abuse.

Chief executive Dr Una May said Covid-19 has had a "significant impact" on volunteers.