Just under three in five (59%) of people agree that Ireland should be part of “increased EU defence and security co-operation”, a new survey has found.

Research from Red C published today by European Movement Ireland found that the proportion of the population who agreed that Ireland should be part of some form of increased EU defence agreement has risen five percentage points since last year.

More than 1,000 members of the public were surveyed in mid-March for this research, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, further scrutiny has been put on Ireland’s stance of neutrality and its ability to defend itself from potential threats.

Last week, the Taoiseach condemned a “sinister” and “intimidatory” Russian TV report simulating a devastating nuclear attack on Ireland and Britain.

Meanwhile, a large majority of citizens believe that Ireland should remain a member of the EU, with 88% in support, 7% saying that Ireland should leave and 5% saying they don’t know.

Noelle O’Connell, European Movement Ireland CEO, welcomed the support for the EU revealed in the poll, but said 'opinion remains quite uncertain' about any military involvement. File picture: Julien Behal

A further four in five (79%) said they agreed that EU membership has had a positive impact on their lives, while 76% of people agreed that they had a good understanding of how the EU works.

The findings of this study echo a recent Eurobarometer report for Ireland which said that Irish citizens are “clearly the most pro-European of all European citizens”.

The belief that both the EU and their own country was going in the right direction contrasted sharply with the findings of other EU member states, Eurobarometer said.

Commenting on the latest study, European Movement Ireland said it was encouraging to see support for the EU so strong in Ireland on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Irish electorate choosing to join the EU on May 10, 1972.

Over 70% of the electorate turned out to vote on the referendum for the third amendment of the Constitution of Ireland, with 83.1% of people voting to join the EU.

Ireland then formally joined the then-European Economic Community on January 1,1973.

In the context of the war in Ukraine, European Movement Ireland CEO Noelle O’Connell said any perceived support for Ireland to have more of a role in European defence was far from clear.

Then president Paddy Hillery and taoiseach Jack Lynch signing accession papers to join the then European Economic Community. The Third Amendment to the Constitution was passed on May 10, 1972. File picture: Irish Examiner Archive

"People’s attitude to increased EU defence and security co-operation has fluctuated over the years,” she said.

“It averaged 58% from 2017-19, dropped to 49% in 2020, then increased to 54% in 2021 and rose further to 59% this year.

While the war in Ukraine may account for this slight increase in support, the data shows that opinion remains quite uncertain.

Ms O’Connell said that while support for the EU in Ireland remains strong compared with other member states, work must continue to maintain that support as “things can change rapidly”.

A conference on the future of Europe, which closes today, must adopt the recommendations made following engagement with thousands of citizens across the bloc, she added.

European Movement Ireland added it will conduct further research into Irish attitudes to the EU later in the year.