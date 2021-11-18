Search for missing Galway man stood down following discovery of a body

Following the discovery of a body and formal DNA analysis the search for 32-year-old Stephen Cunningham has been stood down.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Stephen Cunningham who is missing from Galway.
Stephen is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 in height with a thin build, blue eyes, sandy/blond hair and may have a beard/unshaven.
Based on investigations to date Stephen was seen at Gannons Filling Station, Belclare, Westport on the November 5 and again at Dunnes Stores, Briar Hill, Galway on November 6.
Stephen was wearing a waist-length cream/ beige hooded jacket, blue jeans and beige shoes.
On the November 10 Stephen's car, Silver Volkswagen Passat, 08G3521, was found at Bunnakill, Maam Cross, Galway, it is believed this car may have been parked in this location since 7th November 2021.
Gardaí continue to carry out extensive multi-agency searches in this area.
Gardaí and Stephen's family are concerned for his welfare.
Gardaí are appealing to landowners in the Bunnakill, Maam Cross area to check any sheds, outhouses or other remote buildings on their land.
Any person with any information on Stephen's whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.