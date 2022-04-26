'Sad indictment' that prison is best option for addicts

It is a “sad indictment” of Ireland where prison can be the best option for people in addiction, a webinar on the promised Citizens' Assembly on Drugs has heard.

Campaigner James Leonard, of The Two Norries podcast, said the lack of treatment and detoxification, particularly in Cork where he works, meant that often people were better off being sent to jail.

Speaking on a webinar organised by Green Party TD, Neasa Hourigan, he said his fear with decriminalisation was that these people would have no access to treatment.

Mr Leonard, who has spoken on television and on The Two Norries podcast about his recovery from addiction, said investment in health services has to happen in tandem with decriminalisation.

“Decriminalisation is not a silver bullet,” he said. “In Sweden, they’ve some of the harshest laws on drugs but they’ve got brilliant treatment and aftercare.

"I’d nearly prefer that over decriminalisation. If you have decriminalisation, people who are not going to prison, where are they going?”

He said while people should not be criminalised for using drugs, prison can save the lives of people with problematic drug use.

It’s a sad indictment when prison is the best option.

He said there was no detoxification facility in Cork and limited residential treatment for the type of offenders he works with, as a key worker team leader with Coolmine in Cork city.

Paula Kearney, with SAOL Project for women in Dublin’s north inner city, said decriminalisation, and even regulation, need to be on the agenda of the citizens’ assembly, promised for early 2023 by the Taoiseach.

She said the health diversion system being set up did not benefit problematic drug users, as it only allowed for one or two chances of being caught and not prosecuted.

She said regulation would help stop young people from being groomed into dealing, and the violence that comes with it.

“Drug-related intimidation is so much more violent than anti-social behaviour," she said.

"Unfortunately, it is a lifestyle people are getting involved in and to maintain their lifestyle they need to make a name for themselves, so they are getting more and more ruthless.”

Limerick-based TD Maurice Quinlivan said that as well as more addiction services, communities need to feel safe.

Anna Quigley of CityWide said the “context” of drug use needs to be on the assembly's agenda, not just particular drugs.