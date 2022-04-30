RTÉ announces release date for Sally Rooney's 'Conversations with Friends'

The much anticipated TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations with Friends will premiere on our screens next month.

RTÉ has announced the show will begin on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player on Wednesday, May 18 at 9.35pm.

The series, which follows the success of Rooney's Normal People which aired in 2020, will air over six weeks with two new episodes each Wednesday night.

Conversations with Friends follows Frances (played by Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student based in Dublin, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Frances, who, along with her friend Bobbi, becomes involved in the life of a married couple, Melissa and Nick. American Honey's Sasha Lane stars as Bobbi with Joe Alwyn, boyfriend of Taylor Swift and best known for The Favourite, is Nick. Girls' Jemima Kirke plays Melissa.

The show is directed by Oscar nominee Lenny Abrahamson ( Room), who is back after co-directing Normal People with Hettie Macdonald. Abrahamson co-directs the new series with Leanne Welham (Pili, His Dark Materials). Dublin company Element Pictures, which was behind Normal People, is producing the 12-part series.

The 12 part drama was commissioned by BBC in partnership with Hulu and was made in association with RTÉ and it is co-financed by Northern Ireland Screen. Scenes from the show were filmed in Dublin, Belfast and Croatia.

Warning: The following trailer contains strong language