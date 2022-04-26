Public urged not to share footage of road fatality in Sligo

Public urged not to share footage of road fatality in Sligo

Both Castle St and Market St are currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators. File picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 22:27
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been killed after being hit by a car in Sligo town this afternoon.

The pedestrian, aged in her early 70s, was hit by a car at the junction of Castle St and Market St. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male pedestrian was also injured in the incident and was taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Castle St and Market St are currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

An Garda Síochána are aware of mobile phone footage being shared on social media.

They are appealing for the public not to further share this imagery if they come across it out of respect for the family of the deceased.

Any people who have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the Castle St or Market St areas between 4pm and 4.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation
Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
GardaiPlace: Sligo
<p>The strikes were estimated by the HSE to impact around 14,000 patients each day, with outpatient and in-patient treatments suspended across all public hospitals causing significant disruption. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices