Prison bosses to expand treatment for convicted sex offenders

Prison bosses plan to expand treatment for convicted sex offenders to include those who deny their crimes, those deemed “low risk”, and inmates serving short sentences.

Sex offenders who have a mental illness are also to be brought into the therapeutic system under a radical reform of the service.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) said it has secured funding for the expansion, and are currently recruiting psychologists.

Sex offender treatment in prisons currently has “strict inclusion and exclusion criteria” including admission of the offence, length of sentence, and moderate to high risk of reoffending.

Emerging evidence in recent years and new research has informed the programme, and the IPS is now carrying out “comprehensive revisions”.

In a statement, the IPS said that pre-2009, they operated the Sex Offender Treatment Programme, which was updated to the Building Better Lives (BBL) group programme.

The IPS said the programme continues to operate and is provided over two stages — Exploring Better Lives (Part 1), which lasts 12 weeks, and Practicing Better Lives (Part 2), which lasts for 60-70 sessions, depending on level of risk.

It said that, typically, eight participants attend each group at any one time, meaning 16 people in total.

Between 2015 and 2019 (pre-Covid-19 pandemic) an average of 20-25 people participated in the BBL programme annually.

That equates to around 25% of sex offenders released annually, up from 19% in 2019, according to the IPS.

The primary reason for low participation rates is the strict inclusion and exclusion criteria for participation, including admission of the offence and harm caused, stability of mental health and personality, sufficient sentence length, moderate to high risk of reoffending, capacity to engage in group programming, as well as lengthy pre and post-assessment reports,” it stated.

The treatment usually takes place in the last two years of the offenders’ sentence.

The IPS said that as the BBL currently operates, roughly 25% engage in all or part of it; 25% are not in prison long enough to engage; 25% are appealing their sentence, and 25% are unsuitable due to their mental health, personality instability, or denial of the offence.

Comprehensive revisions

The statement said: “As in 2009, the emergence of updated research evidence; discussion with field experts; new Council of Europe recommendations; and the new National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence (to be published) have led to a significant review of the current BBL and the need to implement comprehensive revisions.”

It said many of the emerging recommendations for change would witness a significant reduction in the barriers to treatment, including:

risk assessment at an early stage in sentence;

working with people who deny or minimise their offences;

working with people with mental disorders who have been sexually violent;

provision of treatment for people in all risk categories and with shorter sentences.

“As such, people who deny their offence, people with mental disorder, people with short sentences, or people deemed ‘low’ risk could engage in appropriate treatment,” the statement said.

“As part of this, the Prison Service submitted a business case through the estimates process for 2022 and was successful in achieving additional funding and as a result are preparing to recruit psychologists to support the implementation of the programme.”