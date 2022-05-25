Varadkar says passport backlog should be discussed by Cabinet

The Tánaiste has told his party that the backlog in the passport office now merits a discussion at Cabinet level.

Leo Varadkar has been taken to task by his Fine Gael TDs over the backlog in passport applications.

The Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting heard on Wednesday that TDs have been inundated with complaints from constituents about the delay in receiving their passports.

Former Ministers Paul Kehoe, Charlie Flanagan, Michael Ring, and Bernard Durkan all said that they felt that the current backlog is not acceptable.

The party meeting was described as “fairly heated”.

A number of TDs said they are now concerned for their staff, who are fielding three calls a day from the same people in some cases and can give them no answers.

Examples were given of an entire family who have had a holiday booked for two years and one child is holding up the trip, as they have no passport.

The meeting also heard that some people are reporting that forms supplied three weeks ago have not yet been checked.

Mr Varadkar said he is aware of the issue and that he will raise it with the other Government leaders.

The Fine Gael leader said that while it has not been raised at cabinet level, he feels at this stage it probably needs to be, given the severity of the problem.

Mr Varadkar said it is a very serious issue and if 40% of passport application forms have been filled out incorrectly or are incomplete, it is an issue with the forms and not the applicants.

It has also emerged that, following complaints that the name is misleading, An Post has renamed its Passport Express service “Post Passport”.

Over the weekend, Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins said the service should be renamed “so that it is clear to customers that it is not the fastest method of application”.

Also at the Fine Gael Parliamentary party meeting, Leo Varadkar also told colleagues following meetings in Davos this week, there is a prevailing view the war in Ukraine will go on for some time yet before there is a ceasefire.

He said there is a major effort to get grain out of the Ukraine and the surrounding regions.

He also said chief financial officers of leading global financial firms think inflation will soon peak.

While acknowledging job losses at PayPal, the Tánaiste referenced recent jobs announcements, at Apple and Merck, and said the pipeline of investment to jobs creation in the country is very strong.

He said the country is almost at the point where there is a job for everyone who wants one.

The mass gun slaughter of schoolchildren in Texas was also reflected upon and marked with a vote of sympathy by Ministers, TDs and Senators.