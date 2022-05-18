Two Green TDs suspended for voting against Government on maternity hospital motion

Two Green party TDs have been suspended from the party after voting with the opposition on a motion on the new National Maternity Hospital, leaving the Government with the slimmest of majorities.

Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello have been suspended from the Green Party for six months after voting with a Sinn Fein motion to locate the new National Maternity Hospital on state-owned land. They have also been stripped of the party whip.

The Green Party met for a parliamentary party meeting after the Dáil vote where they ruled out a permanent expulsion of the pair.

The decision to suspend the TDs was reached by consensus and a statement said the party "regretted" having to make it. Both TDs can reapply for membership of the parliamentary party in six months.

High-level sources confirmed to the Irish Examiner that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan discussed with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste how he would handle the issue within his own ranks.

Their sanction leaves the Government in a precarious position with a majority of just one.

The Sinn Fein motion passed after the 56 TDs voted in favour, 10 TDs voted against, with 69 Government TDs abstaining.

Despite Cabinet approving the ownership and governance plans for the new National Maternity Hospital at St Vincent’s earlier this week, critics of the agreement have continued to accuse the Government of failing to properly secure state ownership of a secular hospital.

The controversy has dogged the Government for several weeks and on Tuesday the Government had hoped to dodge a vote on the non-binding Sinn Fein motion by not opposing it.

But on Tuesday evening it emerged that a vote would likely take place, after a vote was requested on the floor of the Dail by the Rural Independent Group.

The vote was facilitated under Dáil procedure by other parties on Wednesday evening.

Well-placed Green sources have confirmed that permanent expulsion is unlikely as the government coalition parties are concerned about their majority but both TDs will likely lose the whip.

The Government has 82 TDs and losing Ms Hourigan and Mr Costello reduces this to 80, the number needed for a bare majority.

The Green Party spokesperson said: “The Green Party parliamentary party tonight agreed to a proposal to remove the party whip and suspend Deputy Patrick Costello and Deputy Neasa Hourigan from the parliamentary party for six months, after they failed to vote with the Government on a private members motion.”

“The decision was reached by consensus.

“The parliamentary party regrets having to take this step but believes our effectiveness in Government relies on unity in every vote.

“Both deputies will have an opportunity to apply for readmission at the end of this six-month period.”

Independent Joan Collins and Aontú leader Peadar Toibin supported the motion to get the Independent Rural group up to 10 votes for the ballot.

Mr Toibin said: "We want to see the new Maternity Hospital built as soon as possible and we also think the hypocrisy of the Government in terms of the vote should be called out.”

Independent TD Sean Canney backed the Rural Independents to force the vote, stating: "Democracy has to be seen to work.

- additional reporting from PA