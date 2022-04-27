Taoiseach urges quicker pace on Red Cross pledges

Mr Martin told TDs there has been a huge response from the public service in social protection, education, housing and health
Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 20:27
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has urged the Irish Red Cross to accelerate progress on the securing of homes for Ukrainian refugees, saying it is “all hands on deck.”

Speaking at a private meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, Mr Martin said he and the Government "had a constructive engagement with the Irish Redcross today to ensure we accelerate progress on the accommodation pledges and we are providing additional capacity."

Mr Martin told TDs there has been a huge response from the public service in social protection, education, housing and health.

“All hands are on deck to work through the challenges. Local communities and volunteers have demonstrated kindness and an incredible response in welcoming Ukrainians fleeing war and terror,” he said.

Mr Martin said on the economic side, the economy is growing and employment is still buoyant despite the difficulties with cost of living, pointing to over 3,000 new job announcements were made over Easter alone.

