Talks continuing over €400 payment for people who host Ukrainians fleeing war

High-level Government talks are at an advantaged stage to pay people who take in Ukrainian refugees.

Officials from the Department of Social and Protection, Department of Children, and Department of Public Expenditure have been engaged in ongoing discussions around the €400 per month payment proposed for those who have opened their homes to those fleeing the Russian invasion.

The execution of the payment is still weeks away, however, with issues around whether or not it would be a taxed payment, how many people could potentially be eligible, and other fiscal concerns.

The initiative would also have to undergo a fiscal assessment before it goes to Cabinet but sources have confirmed “nothing concrete” has been decided as discussions continue at a “political and official level”.

Amid a large number of initial pledges from the public Irish Examiner, sources have confirmed to the falling through that the payments will be in line with other housing support payments.

Vacant and modular homes The Government is also in discussions to build hundreds of modular homes on State land to house Ukrainian refgees. The Cabinet will discuss plans put forward by housing minster Darragh O'Brien including bringing vacant homes back into use and building modular housing. File picture Cabinet is to discuss Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien's plan to home thousands of Ukrainian refugees today, which includes a number of programmes to deal with the influx of over 25,000 people fleeing war into the state. The plan includes an expansion of the voids programme whereby vacant social homes will be brought back into use and an expanded acquisition programme where local authorities will have greater flexibilities to acquire certain homes. Mr O'Brien has emergency powers available to him under existing legislation whereby certain planning and procurement requirements can be exempted where required to speed up delivery in emergency situations. Modular housing will also make up part of the plan. The quickly constructed centres would be placed on state land and an inventory of available sites is currently underway. No sites have yet been confirmed but Government sources have confirmed preferable sites are those located near essential services such as schools, shops, and hospitals, rather than more rural areas or places inaccessible by public transport. The Government is liaising with providers to ascertain what scale can be provided but early indications from the construction industry have noted that many of their stakeholders would prefer more "long-term" construction projects.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath will update the Cabinet on the end of March expenditure position.

He is expected to warn that pressures on the public finances remain, and that €1.5bn of the contingency fund set aside at budget time has already been earmarked, with the balance available to meet the economic impact as Covid supports are wound down, possible pandemic-related challenges next winter, and Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath will warn Cabinet about multiple pressures on public finances. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

It is expected that Mr McGrath will also highlight the importance of ensuring value for money in delivering supports for Ukrainian refugees, particularly in relation to the sourcing of accommodation.

According to Government, strict reporting arrangements have been put in place to ensure the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform co-ordinates and monitors the costs arising from the humanitarian response. Some €3bn of expenditure is likely to be incurred in 2023 as part of Ireland’s response to Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.

Another memo brought to Cabinet will see Ukrainians able to access the one-parent family payment.