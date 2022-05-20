Suspended Green TDs found out about sanction from journalists

The two suspended Green Party TDs found out about their sanction from journalists, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello voted with the Opposition on Wednesday night on a motion on the National Maternity Hospital and were told not to attend the ensuing parliamentary party meeting where their punishment was to be discussed.

Screenshots of Whatsapp conversations, seen by The Irish Examiner show that Hazel Chu, former chair of the party and wife of Patrick Costello challenged those in attendance over failure to speak to Costello and Hourigan before they contacted media. Ms Chu has written to the party on the matter.

She said in one message: “I want to know who gave permission for a statement to go to the media tonight before the TDs who were sanctioned were informed?

I literally had to tell my husband he was sanctioned for six months on the phone while I read a media statement from the internet. Could the media not be asked to wait for 30 minutes just so we can afford our colleagues a bit of respect?

One member wrote in the group that it is “woeful behaviour to treat your colleagues like that”.

Some members felt that as neither TD was actually spoken to, the media should not have been informed until they were.

The party maintain that both TDs had been called after the meeting and both missed the call, so were sent a text.

Others in the group have queried why the sanction is harsher than that doled out to TD Joe O’Brien and Hourigan last year when they voted and abstained against the government.

Then, the TDs lost speaking time only. This time the TDs have lost party supports, such as access to researchers as well as their speaking time, with one member calling it a “double standard”. They said they are “genuinely baffled” and queried if the party was under pressure from coalition partners for a harsher punishment.

One message notes: “This was a proposal by the whip, which was agreed to unanimously.” In another message, a member defending the hospital deal wrote: “With climate change who knows what state Dublin 4 will even be in after 300 years!” Ms Chu and Mr Costello refused to comment.

A spokesperson for the Green Party told the Irish Examiner:

"Both Deputy Costello and Deputy Hourigan were informed about last Wednesday’s meeting of the parliamentary party to discuss their decision to vote against the government. They were told they would be welcome to attend the start of the meeting but would have to recuse themselves when their potential sanction was being discussed. Both deputies opted not to attend.

After the meeting unanimously agreed to remove the party whip and suspend them from the parliamentary party for six months, a call was made by phone to Deputy Costello at 10:09pm and Deputy Hourigan at 10:10pm to inform them of the decision. When they didn’t answer, a message was sent to Deputy Costello at 10:14pm and to Deputy Hourigan at 10.15pm.

Despite numerous requests for information from journalists who were approaching their deadlines, the parliamentary party agreed to wait what it believed was a sufficient amount time for both deputies to read their messages. Given the significance of the meeting, it was expected that both deputies would have been regularly checking their phones.

The party press office then issued a statement informing the media of the decision at 10:25pm. While the party would have liked to have waited longer, it was felt important that an official account of the decision was carried in the following day’s papers rather than forcing journalists to rely on speculation or hearsay."