Stephen Donnelly to answer questions over Holohan move - but only after review is completed

Sinn Féin health spokesman says he can't see why the Minister for Health can't attend both Oireachtas committees, health and finance, to discuss Tony Holohan's now abandoned secondment
Stephen Donnelly to answer questions over Holohan move - but only after review is completed

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly pictured with then chief medical officer Tony Holohan during a Covid-related announcement in 2020. File picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews 

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 19:00
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has indicated that he would attend the Oireachtas health committee to discuss the botched secondment of Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin — but only after an independent review is finished.

The committee will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, in private session and is likely to invite Mr Donnelly and his secretary general Robert Watt to discuss the abandoned appointment.

Committee member David Cullinane told the Irish Examiner that he had spoken to Mr Donnelly today and that the minister had indicated he would attend the health committee, after earlier declining an invitation to the Oireachtas finance committee.

A spokesperson for the minister said: "The Minister for Health has initiated an external review into the process, which will be completed in a matter of weeks.  This review is to examine learnings and recommendations that could inform future such initiatives. 

'What committee [Stephen Donnelly] attends is up to him. If I was him I would go to both,' said Sinn Féin health spokesman and member of the Oireachtas health committee, David Cullinane. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
'What committee [Stephen Donnelly] attends is up to him. If I was him I would go to both,' said Sinn Féin health spokesman and member of the Oireachtas health committee, David Cullinane. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

"There is a commitment to publish this review. The Minister and his officials will be happy to engage with an Oireachtas Committee once this process is complete." 

Mr Cullinane, Sinn Féin's health spokesman, said that he will recommend inviting the two men as he believes there are questions to be answered about the process of the secondment of Dr Holohan and about how it was communicated.

He said that attending or not attending was a matter solely for the minister.

"What committee he attends is up to him," Mr Cullinane said.  "If I was him I would go to both. The finance committee has its remit and is looking at the value for money and procurement aspects of the appointment. I can't see why he can't attend both. 

It's far from unusual for multiple committees to speak to the same people. 

Maura Quinn, the outgoing chief executive of the Institute of Directors, is to lead a review which was initiated by Mr Donnelly on the appointment. It is expected to be completed in June and the minister says he intends to publish its findings.

Questions were raised around the controversial secondment after a memo compiled by the secretary general of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, revealed Dr Holohan had entered into discussions with university leaders in February, and that the role would be funded by the Department of Health.

Both Mr Donnelly and Mr Watt have declined the invitation to appear before the finance committee on Wednesday to face questions on how the secondment came about.

A letter sent to the committee from Mr Donnelly's private secretary said: "Neither the minister nor his officials are in a position to attend the meeting."

Read More

Donnelly's refusal to appear before committee over Holohan role slammed 

More in this section

NI Protocol row is a ‘manufactured issue’, says Neal NI Protocol row is a ‘manufactured issue’, says Neal
Sinn Féin to abstain again from vote on Special Criminal Court Sinn Féin to abstain again from vote on Special Criminal Court
Brexit Mary Lou McDonald welcomes intervention of US congress members
SecondmentPerson: Tony HolohanPerson: Stephen DonnellyOrganisation: Trinity College Dublin
<p> Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin's president Mary Lou McDonald and Conor Murphy speaking to the media outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Picture: PA</p>

Boris Johnson using Northern Ireland Protocol to distract from domestic problems, says Mary Lou McDonald 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices