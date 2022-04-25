Stephen Donnelly to answer questions over Holohan move - but only after review is completed

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has indicated that he would attend the Oireachtas health committee to discuss the botched secondment of Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin — but only after an independent review is finished.

The committee will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, in private session and is likely to invite Mr Donnelly and his secretary general Robert Watt to discuss the abandoned appointment.

Committee member David Cullinane told the Irish Examiner that he had spoken to Mr Donnelly today and that the minister had indicated he would attend the health committee, after earlier declining an invitation to the Oireachtas finance committee.

A spokesperson for the minister said: "The Minister for Health has initiated an external review into the process, which will be completed in a matter of weeks. This review is to examine learnings and recommendations that could inform future such initiatives.

"There is a commitment to publish this review. The Minister and his officials will be happy to engage with an Oireachtas Committee once this process is complete."

Mr Cullinane, Sinn Féin's health spokesman, said that he will recommend inviting the two men as he believes there are questions to be answered about the process of the secondment of Dr Holohan and about how it was communicated.

He said that attending or not attending was a matter solely for the minister.

"What committee he attends is up to him," Mr Cullinane said. "If I was him I would go to both. The finance committee has its remit and is looking at the value for money and procurement aspects of the appointment. I can't see why he can't attend both.

It's far from unusual for multiple committees to speak to the same people.

Maura Quinn, the outgoing chief executive of the Institute of Directors, is to lead a review which was initiated by Mr Donnelly on the appointment. It is expected to be completed in June and the minister says he intends to publish its findings.

Questions were raised around the controversial secondment after a memo compiled by the secretary general of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, revealed Dr Holohan had entered into discussions with university leaders in February, and that the role would be funded by the Department of Health.

Both Mr Donnelly and Mr Watt have declined the invitation to appear before the finance committee on Wednesday to face questions on how the secondment came about.

A letter sent to the committee from Mr Donnelly's private secretary said: "Neither the minister nor his officials are in a position to attend the meeting."