Sinn Féin still on course to top polls six days ahead of Stormont elections

Sinn Féin remains on course to take the First Minister's seat in Northern Ireland, according to the latest opinion poll.
With just six days until voting in the Northern Assembly elections, a new Belfast Telegraph/LucidTalks poll shows Sinn Féin unchanged on 26% of support, six percentage points ahead of the DUP.
The poll shows the Alliance Party down two points to 14%, with the UUP up two to the same figure. The SDLP has dropped one point to 10%, while the TUV remains unchanged on 9% of support. Also unchanged is People Before Profit on 2%, while the Green Party climbs one point to 3%.
While the DUP is failing to close the gap on Sinn Féin, the poll shows that 74% of those who plan to vote for the TUV plan to transfer to the DUP, giving some hope that the party can take marginal seats.
However, those planning to transfer their votes from both the Alliance and Green parties say that they are most likely to transfer along nationalist lines.