Simon Coveney urges British Government to get back to talks with EU

Simon Coveney urges British Government to get back to talks with EU

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (Rebecca Black/PA)

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 13:49
Cate McCurry, PA

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister said he has “made clear” to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that the Irish Government opposes the UK breaching international law.

Simon Coveney made the comment following his meeting with Ms Truss on Friday about ongoing concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

His meeting with his British counterpart comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin travelled to Belfast to meet with Northern Ireland party leaders amid ongoing deadlock at Stormont over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Following his meeting with Ms Truss, the Fine Gael minister tweeted: “I made clear Ireland’s opposition to the UK breaching international law.

“The UK needs to get back to talks with the EU.”

He earlier said he urged the British Government to “move away” from threats of unilaterally breaching international law and “damaging international relations”.

“EU remains ready to negotiate pragmatic solutions to outstanding Protocol issues through partnership,” Mr Coveney said.

His visit comes in the wake of the UK Government’s controversial move to act unilaterally to scrap parts of the protocol.

Ms Truss announced plans to legislate to override parts of the Brexit withdrawal treaty it struck with the EU.

The EU is ready to find solutions in response to the concerns of Unionism in NI but needs a partner at the table

The DUP is currently blocking the re-establishment of Stormont’s powersharing institutions in protest at the protocol, which has created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mr Coveney later met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Turin on Friday.

“I thanked her for her statements and that of the Chancellor, standing up for international law and the Brexit deal,” Mr Coveney said following his meeting.

“The EU is ready to find solutions in response to the concerns of Unionism in NI but needs a partner at the table.”

More in this section

NI Protocol row is a ‘manufactured issue’, says Neal NI Protocol row is a ‘manufactured issue’, says Neal
Sinn Féin to abstain again from vote on Special Criminal Court Sinn Féin to abstain again from vote on Special Criminal Court
Brexit Mary Lou McDonald welcomes intervention of US congress members
BrexitCoveneyPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p> Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin's president Mary Lou McDonald and Conor Murphy speaking to the media outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Picture: PA</p>

Boris Johnson using Northern Ireland Protocol to distract from domestic problems, says Mary Lou McDonald 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices