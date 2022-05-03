Ryan: Further sanctions against Russia to be agreed this week 

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said further sanctions on Russian oil and gas would be agreed by the EU in the coming days.

An outright ban on Russian oil could negatively affect a number of European countries who are reliant on the fuel, he said. Putin’s regime shut off Bulgaria and Poland’s access to gas after the countries refused to pay for the fuel in Russian roubles last week, sparking an emergency meeting of ministers in Brussels.

Mr Ryan, who is attending the meeting, said he wished a total ban could be called on Russian oil by the bloc immediately.

“We’ve been calling for much stronger sanctions,” he said.

“But it is coming, in the next day or so, I know the Ukrainian ambassador has called or us to turn off the tap, we need to do that in a way that brings Europe together, and make sure they don’t damage Europe more than Russia,” he told Newstalk.

Mr Ryan said Putin was using oil as a weapon against the European bloc. Sanctions on oil will be brought in next, Mr Ryan said, however, gas is more difficult.

“Putin will look to divide Europe,” he said.

The reason for the emergency meeting in Brussels was because Bulgaria and Poland have refused rouble contracts, and it is expected other countries will follow, such as Finland.

“The exact legal mechanisms for the sanctions is something the legal advisers for the commission has to advise on,” Mr Ryan added.

“Ukraine also needs access to gas and diesel.

“Fortunately, we have synchronised the Ukrainian grid to the European grid.

“From the start, Ireland has been saying we should go for the strongest possible sanctions.

The high energy prices we’re seeing are a direct consequence of the war.”

Mr Ryan added that Europe needed to be able to stand behind Ukraine and “we won’t do that well if we’re divided”.

When asked about images on Russian state television of a simulated nuclear attack on the UK and Ireland, Mr Ryan said it was “shocking” and that Irish diplomats in Moscow would respond.

He also expressed concern that May 9, the anniversary of the end of the Second World War, could lead to a “step-up” in “warmongering” by Russia.

On domestic issues, Mr Ryan said the ban on the commercial sale of turf was likely to go ahead in autumn after the government leaders agree on a way forward.

“This goes back to 2015, everyone recognises this is a problem,” he said.

“This was agreed last September and everyone said this is not to hit people with rights to their own bog and sharing peat with neighbours, a lot of people were scaremongering.

“We have to do this in a way that is legally sound.”