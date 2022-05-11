Non-British and Irish residents in the State expected to be exempt from UK borders bill

The government is confident that non-British and Irish residents in the State will be exempt from the UK’s controversial new borders bill, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

High-level sources within the Department of Foreign Affairs have confirmed that after prolonged representations from officials and ministers to their UK counterparts, the British government is likely to grant an exemption for residents in the state to cross the border without contravening the new legislation.

The British Nationalities and Borders Bill would require EU citizens who are not Irish to apply online for pre-travel clearance, known as Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entering the UK, including when crossing the border into the North.

Non-British or non-Irish citizens from other countries, outside the EU/EEA, which previously did not require a visa to enter the UK, will now need an ETA too.

Both Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, and Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, wrote to the British Home Office outlining their concerns that the bill will affect Ireland negatively, due to the cross-border nature of the economy and society.

However, an exemption in the bill for non-Irish and non-British residents in the state through secondary legislation is expected to be tabled. One source noted that the exemption will be for residents travelling across the entire UK, as a specific exemption for Northern Ireland alone would be “problematic” for unionists.

Discussions are said to be at “a sensitive stage”.

However, the government is not confident such an exemption will be made for tourists travelling north from the Republic, and those travellers will still require documentation. “I don’t think we’re gonna win the tourism battle,” one Foreign Affairs source said.

“Northern Ireland has more to lose economically on this, but the British argue that the requirement for tourists will be required for every state, such as the US or the Schengen area.”

The source noted that when the concerns were first flagged by Irish officials to the British Home Office “they didn’t really get it” and had to have further explanations about how the issue would affect Ireland’s cross-border economy.

A letter from Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, to Fergus O’Dowd, chair of the Good Friday Agreement committee and seen by the Irish Examiner, noted that the British had taken into consideration the Irish border issue as well as the ramifications on the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Lewis assured the committee that there would be no checks or immigration controls at the Irish border, nor would they carry out immigration checks in the Common Travel Area.

In the Seanad, the government did not oppose a Sinn Féin motion, tabled by Niall Ó Donnghaile, condemning the British legislation which Mr Ó Donnghaile said "will impact tourists, students, workers and communities".