National Maternity Hospital deal to remain unchanged when sent to Cabinet

The deal for the new National Maternity Hospital will go to cabinet unchanged tomorrow.

Despite reports that the phrase “clinically appropriate” would be removed, the Taoiseach has confirmed that this is not the case.

The cabinet is expected to approve the memo on Tuesday that will see the state sign a 299-year lease to build the hospital on the St Vincent’s Hospital site in Dublin.

The phrase “clinically appropriate” in the agreement sparked concerns there could be issues further down the road about provisions of abortion care.

Supporters of the deal say the phrase “clinically appropriate” is the accurate phrase to use to ensure that all services necessary for a modern maternity hospital will be provided into the future and those which are legally available in the state now.

The Taoiseach says the legal documents for the deal have not been altered.

“We haven't made changes to the legal documents,” he said on Monday.

“The documents were agreed between the three parties, the HSE, the hospital and St Vincent’s Holdings, they’re very clear.

“All lawfully permitted will be provided in the hospital, there will be no question, the documents are very clear.

“The legal advice we've received, the Attorney General is very very clear in terms of the Constitution of the hospital, in terms of the operating licence at the hospital within which to operate services, and indeed the minister has golden.

“Colocation is the best way to ensure better outcomes for women and their babies. That's the only motivation here I mean, there's no other agenda to make sure that we have a modern facility that can provide the best of care to women into the future. That's the agenda.”

Social Democrats Health Spokesperson Róisín Shortall says the cabinet must not sign off on the national maternity hospital deal tomorrow when a number of significant questions remain unanswered.

“The legal documents underpinning the State’s biggest ever investment in women’s healthcare were published less than two weeks ago – and a number of significant questions remain outstanding,” she said.

“It should also be noted that the Health Minister, having pledged to revert to the Health Committee on a number of issues by May 12, has yet to respond. Those unanswered questions include the number of terminations carried out by SVHG under the 2018 Act; a legal note on the first schedule of the lease agreement; and a note on the clinical direction at the hospital.

"This deal has taken nearly a decade to get to this point – and the legal documents, which underpin this 300-year deal, were published less than two weeks ago. Why is the cabinet so determined to rush this through, without proper scrutiny, in the face of all of these outstanding questions? It must defer the decision to allow this scrutiny take place."