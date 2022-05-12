Ministers approve €400 monthly payment for those who take in Ukrainian refugees

Ministers have approved a €400 per month payment for those who take in Ukrainian refugees.

A government cabinet sub-committee agreed this evening that the proposal for the payment should go to cabinet for approval on Tuesday.

The payment will not be taxed and will not impact other social welfare supports, cabinet sources have confirmed.

Much of the meeting centred around the accommodation plans for housing the some 26,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Ireland since the Russian invasion 11 weeks ago.

Discussions are ongoing over who will administer the payment but it is likely to be paid by Revenue.

The Irish Examiner understands that the €400 will be paid as a flat rate regardless how many refugees one household has taken, as "speed is the main concern" after a number of delays.

A Department of Justice source confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the number of refugees arriving per day has risen in recent days, with over 400 arriving yesterday.

A decrease in numbers had been attributed to the lack of commercial flights over the St Patrick's, Easter and bank holiday weekends but the availability of spare seats again has seen the numbers arriving to Ireland increase again.