Michelle O'Neill: Her path from Fermoy to Northern Ireland's first minister

Sinn Féín's historic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections puts Michelle O'Neill in the frame to become Stormont's next first minister.

Born in Fermoy, Co Cork, and raised in the village of Clonoe in Co Tyrone, her father Brendan Doris was a former IRA prisoner who became a Sinn Féin councillor.

At the age of 16, she became pregnant with her first child. Her family supported her when she became pregnant as she finished school.

She told reporters last year that being an unmarried mother meant she was nearly written off.

"But I was determined that I wasn’t going to be written off, that I was going to work hard and make a good life for her."

She said she had some "very negative experiences" and her school "weren’t particularly supportive at times".

Ms O'Neill added: “I have to say my family were very supportive."

Everybody around me was very supportive. I was very lucky. Not everybody has that.

She became involved in politics as a teenager and following the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, she became an adviser to Francie Molloy.

She was also mentored by Martin McGuinness, one of Sinn Féin's most prominent figures in the North.

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill with Martin McGuinness following her election to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2007. Picture: Julien Behal/PA

In 2005, when her father stepped down as a councillor in Dungannon, Ms O'Neill went for the seat and won.

She later became mayor — becoming the first woman to hold the post in the borough — and in 2007 she was chosen to run for an assembly seat in Mid-Ulster.

First ministerial role

By 2011, she got her first ministerial role in Stormont, being named the minister for agriculture and rural development.

Following the 2016 election, she was appointed minister for health. In that role, she got rid of Northern Ireland’s ban on gay men donating blood as well as announcing a plan to transform the health service.

As reported by the BBC, opposition politicians questioned the lack of details in the plan, which was not costed.

Mr McGuinness would step down as deputy first minister in 2017 following the Cash for Ash scandal and two months later he passed away.

Ms O'Neill then became Sinn Féin's leader in the North, however Stormont was in a state of deadlock for three years over the scandal.

During that time, Gerry Adams resigned as the party’s leader and was replaced by Mary Lou McDonald. Ms O'Neill was appointed vice-president of Sinn Féin in February 2018.

Two years later, with the Stormont deadlock broken, Ms O'Neill entered Stormont as the deputy first minister, serving alongside the DUP's Arlene Foster and later Paul Givan.

Bobby Storey funeral controversy

While serving as deputy first minister, she faced calls to resign after attending the funeral of Bobby Storey in 2021.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, and deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill at the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey, in west Belfast.

Ms O'Neill, alongside 23 other Sinn Féín politicians, attended the funeral of the former leading IRA figure when there had been limits on public gatherings due to Covid-19.

The Public Prosecution Service in the North did not take any action against the 24 politicians.

In the next Stormont Assembly, Ms O'Neill may well be first minister when Sinn Féin became the largest party at Stormont for the first time.

In her declaration speech in Magherafelt after topping the poll in Mid Ulster at the weekend, Ms O’Neill said: “Today represents a very significant moment of change.

“Today ushers in a new era which I believe presents us all with an opportunity to reimagine relationships in this society on the basis of fairness, on the basis of equality and the basis of social justice.

“Irrespective of religious, political or social backgrounds, my commitment is to make politics work."