Mary Lou McDonald's case against RTÉ flagged as 'threat to media freedom'

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald's court case against RTÉ has been flagged to the Council of Europe as a threat to media freedom.
The Index on Censorship, a London-based NGO, said that it has filed a media freedom alert with the Council, saying that the case is evidence of a SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) action.
Ms McDonald last month issued High Court proceedings against RTÉ over the content of an interview aired on Radio One.
Papers were filed in the High Court by solicitors McCartan and Burke on behalf of Ms McDonald against the broadcaster.
No date has yet been set for the case to be heard.
Both parties said they had no comment to make on the issue but the Index on Censorship alert says that "this is the third time Ms McDonald has taken High Court defamation proceedings since 2014".
This is the third time an Irish action has been flagged on the Council of Europe's system, which was established in 2015.
A separate action by MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly against RTÉ was flagged last month, while one against the Dublin Inquirer in 2020 was also flagged.