Government signs off on GSK deal for vaccine supply in future flu pandemics

The Government has signed off on a €23.9m deal with pharmaceutical giant GSK to supply vaccines in the event of any future flu pandemics.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly got approval for a pandemic flu vaccines contract, which is part of a wider EU agreement that would guarantee this country access to some 2.5m doses in the event that the World Health Organization declares an influenza pandemic.

Ireland currently has access to 670,800 pandemic flu vaccines with Seqirus and has been offered approximately 1.8m doses under the GSK contract.

The State will be required to pay a €5.2m preparedness fee within 12 months of signing the agreement and each year for the duration of the contract.

In the event of a pandemic, the State will be required to pay a price per dose, with the maximum potential total cost if a pandemic is declared being €23,997,500.

A decision regarding Ireland’s participation is required with some urgency as the framework contract is due to be signed in mid-May.

An influenza pandemic is a global outbreak of a new flu virus that is different from recent and currently circulating seasonal flu viruses. Pandemic influenza vaccine procurement is therefore a separate initiative to the seasonal influenza vaccine procurement for which the HSE has well established procedures in place.

UN Human Rights Council

Meanwhile, the Government is to seek a place on the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2027-2029 term.

The UN Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.

Ireland last served on the council from 2013 to 2015.

The permanent mission of Ireland to the UN will now send a letter to the chair of the UN’s Western European and Other States Group, formally notifying them of the intention to run for one of the two seats available in 2026.

Housing fund

Separately, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien got Government approval for the general outline of the Croí Cónaithe (Cities) Fund, one of a series of measures in the Housing for All programme aimed at stimulating and incentivising development of homes.

Croí Cónaithe is a viability fund that aims to activate the delivery of apartments for sale to individual purchasers in high-demand areas and involves the State providing a subsidy which is then passed on to the purchaser.

The Housing Agency will manage the fund on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

Mr O'Brien told Cabinet that he will shortly issue a call for proposals in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford for apartment developments which have planning permission, but have not yet commenced.