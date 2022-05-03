Funding of Holohan secondment 'needed to be worked out', Watt to tell committee

Department of Health secretary general to appear before Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday morning to discuss the botched Trinity appointment
Robert Watt will say that an offer of €2m a year to fund Dr Tony Holohan's move to Trinity as a professor of public health was something that 'the department considered... was something that needed to be worked out'. File picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 19:27
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Funding details around the secondment of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin were "to be agreed", the secretary general of the Department of Health will tell an Oireachtas committee.

Robert Watt and Dr Holohan will appear before the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday morning to discuss the botched appointment.

In his opening statement, seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr Watt will say that an offer of €2m a year to fund Dr Holohan's move to the university as a professor of public health was something that "the department considered... was something that needed to be worked out".

"The letter of intent therefore provided for Dr Holohan’s salary to be paid, in time, as part of a wider fund which, it was envisaged, could be administered by the Health Research Board, with details to be agreed between all three parties, as per the well-established practice of funding of health research in the third level sector.

"As the committee is aware, there are a number of well-recognised steps from the generation of an idea to the funding of a specific project or service that all departments and ministers must follow in order to allocate funds," Mr Watt will say. 

"It was clear to me that this proposal was in line with the Government’s commitment to investing in public health, as outlined in the programme for government."

Mr Watt will also tell the committee that it is "a matter of regret" to him that the role will not be established after Dr Holohan withdrew from it following two weeks of controversy about the process of the appointment.

"I believed when we conceived this proposal that it was essential that we continued to harness Dr Holohan’s knowledge and skills in the public interest and I regret that this will no longer be possible," he will say.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he will attend the committee after an independent review into the appointment is completed next month.

