It has been confirmed that the Ard Fheis will now take place in Dublin’s RDS on the weekend of September 30 and October 1.
Fianna Fáil delay first in-person Ard Fheis

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. File photo

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 15:05
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Fianna Fáil has delayed its first in-person Ard Fheis in three years until after the summer because its initial venue of choice is no longer available, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

The event was originally planned to take place in May at Dublin’s CityWest Hotel and venue but was pushed back after the hotel was designated a centre for refugees from Ukraine.

It was then pushed back until June and it is understood an alternative venue was sought.

However, it has been confirmed that the Ard Fheis will now take place in Dublin’s RDS on the weekend of September 30 and October 1.

The Ard Fheis is seen as highly significant for the party as it will be the one and only in-person conference with party leader Micheál Martin in the position of Taoiseach.

Senior party sources has spoken of the importance of the Ard Fheis for the party who feel their ability to sell the party to the public has been greatly diminished over the past two and a half years.

“This is a big deal for the party. After a bruising two years, it is an important chance for us to put our best foot forward and seek to attract voters back to the party. It is a shame it is delayed until the Autumn, but at least it will go ahead now,” said one senior party member.

More to follow...

