Dr Ronan Glynn resigns as Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn is to leave his post at the end of this month to take up a private sector role.

The Department of Health has confirmed Dr Glynn’s departure and the news means that both he and his boss, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will leave their posts in quick succession of each other.

Dr Glynn will leave his role on May 31 and it is understood he will take up a role with consultancy firm EY in its Health Advisory team.

The Taoiseach has sent well wishes to Dr Glynn, adding that he played a vital role during our national fight against Covid-19 and thanked him for "his outstanding service to the Irish people."

In a statement, Mr Martin said he "worked very well with Ronan throughout the pandemic, and his unstinting, dedicated and tireless work in fighting Covid-19 was so important to the health and wellbeing of the nation.

Ronan’s calm demeanour and knowledge of Public Health played a significant role in our national effort throughout the pandemic.

"I thank him for taking up the role of Acting Chief Medical Officer, as well as his contribution to the National Public Health Emergency Team. Ronan personifies the very the best of Irish public service, and I wish him well in the future," he said.

Speaking after Cabinet, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe refused to comment on what he called a breaking story.

Dr Glynn played a central role alongside Dr Holohan during the pandemic and deputised during Dr Holohan’s compassionate leave to tend to his wife during her illness before her sad death from July to October 2020.

Dr. Glynn is a physiotherapist and medical doctor with a PhD in surgical oncology and postgraduate training in both surgery and Public Health Medicine.

He qualified from UCD in 2002 with Bachelor of Science degree (physiotherapy) and with his degree in medicine from the University of Aberdeen in 2007. He has been a member of the Royal College of Surgeons since 2012 and has been in his current role as Deputy Chief Medical Officer since 2018.

He is married to RTÉ journalist and former Riverdance star Carla O’Brien.

