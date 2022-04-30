Cork TD demands government act on 'disgraceful' HRT shortages

A Cork TD has added her voice to calls for the government to take direct action on “disgraceful” hormone replacement therapy (HRT) shortages affecting menopausal women in Ireland, leaving some with anxiety or depression.

This follows the appointment by the British government of vaccine taskforce chief Madelaine McTernan as HRT tsar on Friday.

She plans to tackle the growing shortages of these vital medical products across the UK.

Social Democrats spokeswoman on social justice Holly Cairns said: “It is disgraceful that women still have to campaign for a lack of HRT.”

Shortages of some commonly used products, in particular HRT patches, have become a feature of women’s healthcare over the last two years.

Pharmaceutical companies point to growing demand as the root cause and do not seem to be able to match this despite increasing deliveries to Ireland.

“For months now, I have been calling for the Government to secure availability,” she said.

“The UK government is showing that this issue needs to be prioritised to help resolve it.”

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, needs to step up and address this issue with a similar commitment.

She has heard of women not being able to access suitable HRT products at all, while the Irish Examiner has previously reported instances of women having to call multiple pharmacies to source products.

Others are cutting patches in half to extend coverage, or sharing products with others, and there are reports of knock on effects, including "pain, anxiety and depression", Ms Cairns said.

Pharmacists have seen rapidly growing demand for HRT because of increased advocacy among women, more GPs specialising in menopause, and increased media coverage, Rebecca Barry, pharmacist with Lloyds Pharmacy Castletroy, Limerick said.

The Irish College of General Practitioners clinical lead on women’s health Dr Ciara McCarthy has urged women to go back to their GPs for new prescriptions if shortages hit the products they use.

The Department of Health now plans to deliver six menopause clinics this year, up from an earlier target of four.

In recent days they confirmed €2.5m of the €10m women’s health fund is ring-fenced for the HSE to address menopause, postnatal care, endometritis and providing medical social workers across the maternity system.