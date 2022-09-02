Paschal Donohoe: Budget will help people facing soaring energy bills

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said it was unconscionable that some companies were worried about going out of business because of rising energy costs while energy providers were experiencing a surge in profit.

He added that he recognised the concerns of people over rising energy costs and that measures would be taken in the Budget to help.

Mr Donohoe said that as the days shorten, bills will go up and people’s concerns will heighten, but the Government will help — details of which will be confirmed in the Budget which had been brought forward specifically for that reason.

A windfall tax was a measure that was being considered, but like any highly complex and sensitive issue, there were no simple answers. It was important not to make the situation worse, not to undermine investments or do anything that would drive up prices in the future.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland and Newstalk Breakfast, he said the Government will look at all measures that will help the country, but would be wary of any measures that could do damage. It was all about not making decisions today that could cost the country in the future.

“We need to make decisions that we can afford. We will overcome the challenges, but not at an exorbitant risk.”

Mr Donohoe pointed out that during the Covid-19 pandemic the Government had responded with agility and clarity and had acted quickly to help people, they would do the same again during this crisis, but any response would have to be affordable and not add to difficulties in the future.

Meanwhile, up to 43% of households could shortly be in energy poverty, a senior researcher with the ESRI has warned.

Niall Farrell said that energy poverty was determined when a family spent more than 10% of its income on energy. That figure had been 29%t earlier this year, but with the recent rise in energy costs, the figure was now at 43%

It was very hard to predict when the levelling off of energy prices would happen, he said. There were extraordinary circumstances at present which were having side effects. It was impossible for the energy companies to predict future prices based on current information, but it was to be hoped that there would not be many more increases going forward.

However, if something unprecedented were to happen “then all bets are off” he RTÉ radio.

Mr Farrell also cautioned that introducing windfall taxes could lead to unintended consequences. Alternatives such as market reform or pressure release valve measures were possibilities.

The trajectory at the moment was that energy poverty was going to be an increasing burden for a greater proportion of the population. This could be tackled through measures which should be targeted at the most vulnerable, possibly through social welfare payments, he said.