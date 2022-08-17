Conservative leadership hopefuls Truss and Sunak visit Northern Ireland

The party currently has no elected representatives in the region.
Conservative leadership hopefuls Truss and Sunak visit Northern Ireland

(Liam McBurney/PA)

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 00:12
Rebecca Black, PA

The two contenders in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister are due in Northern Ireland later.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak will take part in a hustings event in Belfast.

Polls have so far indicated that Ms Truss is leading the race ahead of Mr Sunak.

The pair are also set to undertake separate visits in Northern Ireland’s capital.

On Tuesday evening, they were both challenged by Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie to set out their positions on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said the post-Brexit arrangements “need to be dealt with once and for all because it continues to damage the Belfast Agreement and places a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom”.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will address Conservative Party members in Northern Ireland who will cast their vote to select the next leader, who is set to be announced on September 5.

There are estimated to be around 600 Conservative Party members in Northern Ireland.

The party currently has no elected representatives in the region.

More in this section

Irish budget 2014 What can we expect from next month's budget?
Feile an Phobail Calls for political leadership after Féile an Phobail incidents spark outrage
Let Me Tell You: Episode 3 - Paul Murphy says he has no regrets over Jobstown protest  Let Me Tell You: Episode 3 - Paul Murphy says he has no regrets over Jobstown protest 
ToriesNorthernIrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Today it was revealed that Robert Troy had sold a second house, this time at Clonbalt Woods in Longford town, to Longford County Council in August of 2019.</p>

Minister 'misinterpreted the requirements' after failure to declare second house in Longford

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices