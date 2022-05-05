Terms of An Bord Pleanála review to be published within 'days'

The terms of reference into the Government-commissioned inquiry into allegations of a conflict of interest at An Bord Pleanála to are to published “in a matter of days”, the Dáil has heard.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien told the Opposition he takes any allegations such as the ones that have been made “very seriously”.

He said the terms of reference "are nearing finalisation" and "in a matter of days we will publish them”.

"I don't want this to drag on," he said, but added he wanted to see it resolved in an "efficient and expeditious manner. I will not make any further comment pending the outcome of that investigation."

Conflict of interest

The matter relates to a potential conflict of interest by An Bord Pleanála deputy chair Paul Hyde after allegations surfaced about his failure to declare his interest in a company. Mr Hyde strenuously denied any conflict of interest.

The Office of the Planning Regulator has written to the chairperson of An Bord Pleanála asking that they "outline systems and procedures in place to ensure effective compliance of all statutory duties,” Mr O’Brien said.

Sinn Féin's housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said An Bord Pleanála

needed the confidence of the public to function. He said confidence had been eroded over the past number of years as a result of controversial decisions.

Mr Ó Broin expressed his full support for the minister "in expediting the matter", and asked if the terms of reference "will cover all the allegations in the public domain".

"I can assure you that they will be,” the minister responded.