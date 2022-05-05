Terms of An Bord Pleanála review to be published within 'days'

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien says he takes matters such as this 'very seriously'
Terms of An Bord Pleanála review to be published within 'days'

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said the terms of reference 'are nearing finalisation' and 'in a matter of days we will publish them'. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 13:27
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The terms of reference into the Government-commissioned inquiry into allegations of a conflict of interest at An Bord Pleanála to are to published “in a matter of days”, the Dáil has heard.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien told the Opposition he takes any allegations such as the ones that have been made “very seriously”.

He said the terms of reference "are nearing finalisation" and "in a matter of days we will publish them”.

"I don't want this to drag on," he said, but added he wanted to see it resolved in an "efficient and expeditious manner. I will not make any further comment pending the outcome of that investigation."

Conflict of interest

The matter relates to a potential conflict of interest by An Bord Pleanála deputy chair Paul Hyde after allegations surfaced about his failure to declare his interest in a company. Mr Hyde strenuously denied any conflict of interest. 

The Office of the Planning Regulator has written to the chairperson of An Bord Pleanála asking that they "outline systems and procedures in place to ensure effective compliance of all statutory duties,” Mr O’Brien said.

Sinn Féin's housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said An Bord Pleanála
needed the confidence of the public to function. He said confidence had been eroded over the past number of years as a result of controversial decisions.

Mr Ó Broin expressed his full support for the minister "in expediting the matter", and asked if the terms of reference "will cover all the allegations in the public domain".

"I can assure you that they will be,” the minister responded.

Read More

An Bord Pleanála: allegations of conflict of interest 'must be fully investigated'

More in this section

Ulster Assembly election 2017 Northern Ireland's political leaders deliver eve of poll messages ahead of Assembly elections
Fine Gael TD and former education minister Joe McHugh won't stand for re-election Fine Gael TD and former education minister Joe McHugh won't stand for re-election
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Third-level fees too high but will take 'a number of years' to come down, says Harris
Person: Paul HydePerson: Darragh O'BrienOrganisation: An Bord Pleanála
<p>An artist's impression of the planned National Maternity Hospital. The proposed ownership arrangements relating to the new National Maternity Hospital are “kafkaesque” and “utterly intolerable,” the Dáil has heard.</p>

'Utterly intolerable' ownership deal for National Maternity Hospital dominates Dáil

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

  • 22
  • 25
  • 27
  • 32
  • 37
  • 43
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices