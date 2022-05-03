Who can replace captain Martin at the helm of the Fianna Fáil ship?

If you had asked a year ago would Micheál Martin see out his term as Taoiseach, it was at best a 50/50 bet.

So loathed was he within his own party over the poor start to this Government, his overly cautious handling of Covid-19 and poor opinion polls, talk of a heave had elevated beyond mutterings over pints or cups of coffee.

But Martin is now in a different space.

The heave is no more and the rebels have fallen away, with the noisiest one, Marc MacSharry, quitting the party altogether.

The Fianna Fáil ship is as steady as it has been and Martin is facing no challenge to his leadership before the proposed changeover with Fine Gael, which will see the current Taoiseach resigning his office and becoming tánaiste under Leo Varadkar.

Martin is enjoying somewhat of a reprieve compared to the maelstrom of chaos and calamity which defined the opening 18 months of his tenure as the leader of the country.

The ending of the emergency phase of the pandemic has eased the political pressure on him and his handling of the Ukraine crisis to date has been well received, as reflected in his greatly improved personal popularity figures.

So over is the heave, that even his greatest internal enemies say he “can go on for as long as he likes” as there is no one looking to take him out.

My canvass of 25 members of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, including ministers, TDs and senators, has made that clear.

“He is having his Taoiseach moment,” said one critic, who added the party was far calmer these days.

Others have said Martin has “squeezed the life and soul” out of the party and has targeted believed dissenters to limit their ability to undermine him.

Suspected leakers at the weekly parliamentary party meetings have had people assigned to monitor them and sit beside them to ensure leaks to certain journalists don’t happen.

They complain that parliamentary party meetings have become weekly “state of the nation” addresses for the leader and there is now little or no opportunity to question him or ministers.

However, with purported heir-apparent Jim O’Callaghan left damaged after the disastrous Dublin Bay South by-election last July, there is no one to challenge Martin for now.

“He has steadied the ship. Let him become tánaiste. Commitments were made to backbenchers. He has honoured some of them, so let’s see where we are in 12 months,” said one TD.

However, even though Martin’s fortunes have improved, the party’s haven’t, and it is still languishing at below 20% in the opinion polls, behind both Sinn Féin and Fine Gael.

One TD told me Mr Martin has abandoned the leadership of the party in favour of the country and as a result the party is lacking in any ambition.

He seems happy to be at 20%, there doesn’t seem to be any ambition to get Fianna Fáil up beyond that. There is not an ounce of radicalism there and some are operating on a basis of suspended disbelief.

"For him to be content at 20% is a sign of the malaise at the top,” said one TD.

What some TDs and senators see as Martin’s “utter lack of ambition”, means the party is at risk of being totally overshadowed when Varadkar and Fine Gael retake the top office in December.

While O’Callaghan has been damaged by the events of the past 12 months and his refusal to accept a junior ministry in 2020 annoyed many would-be supporters, he is not out of the mix to succeed Martin.

Many still see him as the ideal candidate to take over the leadership given the party’s weakness in Dublin.

A couple of his colleagues question his desire and hunger to become leader.

However, my survey of the parliamentary party tells me Martin’s constituency colleague and rival Michael McGrath is the preferred choice to be the next leader as things stand, with 11 of the 25 picking him.

'Safe pair of hands'

Most see him as “a safe pair of hands” and as someone who has performed well.

He is one of a few senior party people to have kept in touch with people who lost out at the general election before their entry into the Seanad.

Some have also noticed McGrath has “stepped up” his social media profile, including pictures of his children, to “round out and warm up” his public persona.

Others have said their support for McGrath “is expected” when the time comes.

While Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has long held leadership ambitions, it is clear from my canvass of the party that he is someway behind McGrath in terms of support and his chances are dependent on how successful he is in delivering houses.

There is strong level of support for Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers. File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

However, what has been noticeable from speaking to the party is the strong level of support for Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers, who several suggested as a potential leader, if not next time then into the future.

"He is young, energetic, and has been brilliant to the backbenchers, especially on the sports grants.

"He is projecting an image the party badly needs. His stock is definitely rising,” said one party elder.

However, one senior TD cautioned against both McGrath and Chambers given their anti-abortion stance, which they said would be a turn off to the wider public.

A steadier ship perhaps, but it is clear Fianna Fáil is most unsure of what direction it is going.