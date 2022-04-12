Senior civil servants Watt, Fraser, and Maloney to appear before Oireachtas committee over Holohan secondment row

Committee retains the option to call Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath
Robert Watt, Secretary-General at the Department of Health has been called before Oireachtas Finance Committee to answer questions on the secondment of Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin.  Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 16:07
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The Oireachtas Finance Committee is to haul in three top civil servants to grill them on the aborted secondment of Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin.

Robert Watt, the Secretary-General at the Department of Health, who is at the heart of the controversy, Martin Fraser, Secretary-General to the Government and David Maloney, Secretary-General at the Department of Public Expenditure are to be called before the committee on April 27.

The committee has also left open the door to calling in Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath to defend themselves.

The Irish Examiner has been told that at a private meeting of the committee on Tuesday, the cross-party committee agreed unanimously to seek all documents, minutes and emails relating to the process which would have seen Dr Holohan stand down as Chief Medical Officer and become a Professor of Public Health at Ireland’s oldest university.

They are specifically seeking an early copy of the report Mr Watt furnished to the Taoiseach and Health Minister this week.

Martin Fraser, Secretary-General to the Government, will also appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee regarding the secondment of Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin.  Picture: Maxwells Dublin 
Committee

The committee has set a deadline of April 21 for all documents to be handed over According to committee chair John McGuinness, the members were united in seeking answers “on a matter of public concern”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr McGuinness confirmed the decision of the committee and stressed how united the cross-party committee was in seeking answers.” 

“This is a serious matter and we are seeking and will not relent until we get all the answers as to how this controversy was allowed to happen.”

At the meeting, it was agreed to write to the top officials in the three departments seeking clarity as to how this process originated and why the secondment issue was not highlighted when Dr Holohan announced his decision to stand down on March 26.

Last Saturday, Dr Holohan after five days of controversy over his proposed move to Trinity, relented and decided not to take up the post and said he will retire from his position as CMO in July.

However, he did say he looks forward to sharing his expertise outside of the public sector.

Mr Watt’s report admits that the final financial details of the secondment to Trinity College Dublin were not fully worked out. It states that Dr Holohan's salary was going to be covered by research funding from a Department of Health quango, to be applied for by Trinity.

<p>The Oireachtas finance committee members are 'united in seeking answers' regarding the process that would have seen Tony Holohan stand down as chief medical officer and become a professor of public health at Ireland’s oldest university. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie</p>

Committee to grill senior civil servants over aborted Holohan move to TCD

