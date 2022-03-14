Prison officers criticise Taoiseach's stance on solicitor forced to remove bra 

The Prison Officer’s Association has hit out at the Taoiseach in private correspondence after he criticised an incident where a female solicitor was forced to remove her bra.

New documents, obtained by the Irish Examiner via a Feedom of Information request, show that the Prison Officer’s Association wrote to Micheál Martin’s office ten days after the Taoiseach addressed the incident in the Dáil chamber, and called on him to "correct the record".

The Taoiseach was reacting to a story in the Irish Examiner which detailed a complaint from a female solicitor who says she was forced to remove her bra in order to attend an urgent meeting with her client in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin.

The woman said she was humiliated and traumatised by the incident which took place in front of four male guards and a male senior counsel.

Unacceptable

At the time there was widespread criticism of the incident, and Mr Martin described it as "quite shocking" and "unacceptable".

“It is simply not good enough in any shape or form and needs to be addressed,” he said.

In an email to the Taoiseach, the association representing prison officers said of Mr Martin's comments, "no wrongdoing was established, no disciplinary action against prison staff was recommended and the staff in question were vindicated".

“It would have been more in keeping with the principles of fairness and natural justice had you established the full facts of this alleged incident prior to taking such a high-profile view," the email said.

I trust that either you or the Minister or Justice will correct the Dáil record, should facts emerge consequent to your enquires.

In his reply to the Association, Mr Martin said that once a review of the incident was received, “an assessment will be conducted” on further actions required.

The Taoiseach also acknowledged the overall dedication of prison officers.

Despite repeated requests, a review of the incident has not been made public.

Documents also reveal that just two TDs wrote to the Minister of Justice and the Prison Service regarding the incident, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers.

Ms McDonald wrote to the Prison Service outlining her concerns, adding that had the incident not appeared in the Irish Examiner, “no review of prison practices would have been established.”

The Irish Prison Service has said it does not comment on internal investigations.

“The circumstances around an alleged incident were thoroughly investigated. In order to improve and learn from the issues that were raised in 2021, and to ensure clarity for prison staff on Security Screening procedures, a review of all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) was carried out. In addition, customer service training was provided to all staff involved in searching of visitors,” a spokesman said.