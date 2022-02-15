New secretary-general of Department of Education will not get €81k top-up like Health counterpart

The new secretary-general of the Department of Education will not get the same €81,000 salary increase as the top civil servant in the Department of Health.

Bernie McNally has been appointed secretary-general of the Department of Education and will take up her new role next week, replacing Seán Ó Foghlú, who has completed his 10-year term.

Ms McNally, who is currently serving as an assistant secretary in the Department of Children, will take up the role on the secretary-general pay grade two, which has a starting salary of €205,199.

This compares to the secretary-general of the Department of Health Robert Watt, who will be on a salary of more than €300,000 when a fourth pay increase, due to kick in later in the year, is taken into account.

Announcing the appointment, Education Minister Norma Foley said: “This is a vitally important role in the education sector, providing leadership to meet the challenges that we face in delivering a high-quality education system to all, from children in early years settings through our students’ journeys in primary and post-primary education."

Meanwhile, the first meeting of a new steering group on prevention of bullying in schools will be held on Wednesday. Ms Foley has asked the group to come up with recommendations to feed into a new anti-bullying policy that would include cyberbullying.

Single-sex primary schools

Separately, a ​bill to close all single-sex primary schools in the next decade to bring our education system into the 21st century has been launched by the Labour Party.

One in three second-level students currently attend a same-sex school, while at primary level 17% of pupils attend single-gender schools.

Labour's education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said this "outdated" education model needs to be phased out so that our schools reflect the society they serve.

We have an unusual scenario that a huge number of our schools are segregated along gender lines, it's totally out of kilter with European norms, in fact outside of the Arab world, Ireland stands pretty much alone as to the number of gender-segregated schools that we have."

He said all primary schools should be converted into mixed schools within 10 years and the deadline of 15 years should be applied to second-level schools.

"At the end of that period, the department should not sanction or recognise any school with State funding that is not inclusive of boys and girls or young men and young women," Mr Ó Ríordáin said.

He said schools would be given a long lead-in period under the Bill to ensure that they have time to have "conversations" about whether they should merge with schools in the locality or open admissions up to both boys and girls.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said as a former principal of an all-girls school, he "understands the dynamics" around the issue.

He pointed out that since 1998 the Department of Education has not approved any new single-sex schools, which he said is an effective policy against segregating students on the basis of gender.