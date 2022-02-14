DUP leader insists he is ‘closing the gap’ on Sinn Féin

The Institute of Irish Studies University of Liverpool/The Irish News survey puts Sinn Féin at 23.2% of first preference votes among decided voters, well ahead of the DUP on 19.4%.
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson MP has insisted the Northern Ireland Protocol will be an important issue in the Stormont elections (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 17:19
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted his party is “closing the gap” on Sinn Féin ahead of Stormont Assembly elections in May.

His remarks came following the publication of a poll which suggested his party is trailing the republican party, potentially putting Michelle O’Neill on course to be the next first minister.

But Mr Donaldson responded: “As far as the poll is concerned, the DUP is closing the gap on Sinn Féin, we will continue to work at that.

“I have made clear I want unionism to win this election.

We are going all out for a victory and the feedback we have been getting on the ground is very positive.”

The poll also suggested that little more than one in 10 unionists regard the Northern Ireland Protocol as the most important issue in the election.

Just 6.7% of all respondents said the post-Brexit trade arrangements were their biggest concern, with unionists (11.7%) roughly four times more likely to regard it as the most important issue compared to nationalists (3%).

The DUP withdrew Paul Givan as first minister in protest at the protocol and have demanded that the UK Government scrap the Irish Sea border.

Mr Donaldson said: “The protocol remains a big issue for many people.

“When I talk to people, the protocol is an issue for many people.

“But I recognise that this election is also about the future of Northern Ireland, it is about our health service and reform of our health service.

“It is about recovery of our economy post pandemic.”

<p>Micheál Martin has pointed to record recruitment in the HSE over the past two years, and said a leaked conversation between Department of Health officials on recruitment is "not accurate"</p>

Taoiseach keeps faith in HSE amid claims of 'fake targets' for hiring staff

READ NOW
