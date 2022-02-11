TDs could get funding for CCTV due to security concerns 

TDs and senators could be given funding for security equipment like CCTV, pending a Garda review.
An email, seen by the, sent to Leinster House politicians states that a Divisional Crime Prevention Officer will carry out the safety and security measures for all members on February 16 and 23.
Further briefings will be arranged for political staff at a future date.
It comes after senior cabinet ministers were given armed Garda drivers following escalating tension during the Covid-19 pandemic
The are to have full-time protection, including the use of two garda drivers each.reported in December that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
It is the first time in 11 years that ministers in these portfolios will have had Garda drivers. The entitlement had been withdrawn as an austerity measure.
A recent report from this publication also detailed how a number of female TDs had been stalked at their homes and offices.