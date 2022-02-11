TDs could get funding for CCTV due to security concerns 

The funding is pending a Garda review 
TDs and senators could be given funding for security equipment like CCTV, pending a Garda review.

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 19:29
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

An email, seen by the Irish Examiner, sent to Leinster House politicians states that a Divisional Crime Prevention Officer will carry out the safety and security measures for all members on February 16 and 23. 

Further briefings will be arranged for political staff at a future date.

It comes after senior cabinet ministers were given armed Garda drivers following escalating tension during the Covid-19 pandemic 

The Irish Examiner reported in December that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are to have full-time protection, including the use of two garda drivers each.

It is the first time in 11 years that ministers in these portfolios will have had Garda drivers. The entitlement had been withdrawn as an austerity measure.

A recent report from this publication also detailed how a number of female TDs had been stalked at their homes and offices.

