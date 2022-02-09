Soldier F, accused of killing innocent civilians on Bloody Sunday, named in the Dáil

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín used Dáil privilege to name Soldier F, who had been granted under anonymity under British law
A man walks past graffiti on a wall in the Creggan area of Derry ahead of a remembrance walk to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. 

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 15:02
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Peadar Tóibín has named ex-paratrooper Soldier F, who was found to have killed five people on Bloody Sunday, in the Dáil chamber.

Speaking during Leader's Questions, the Aontú leader used parliamentary privilege to name Soldier F, who had been granted anonymity under British law.

Mr Tóibín was not reprimanded or interrupted at any point by the Taoiseach or Ceann Comhairle after naming the soldier.

The ex-paratrooper has been criminally accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney on 30 January 1972, when British troops opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside area of Derry, killing 13 people.

The Saville Inquiry into the events of Bloody Sunday found Mr Cleary had killed five people.

Mr Tóibín said that many knew the names of the victims of British state violence while their killers' names were hidden.

"Over the last few debates that I've participated in, I have made an effort to name every single victim of the Bloody Sunday massacre, the Ballymurphy massacre, the Spring Hill massacre, the murders that were researched in operation Greenwich and those today in the Ombudsman report," Mr Tóibín said.

"But isn't it shocking that we know the names of the people who lost their lives, the people who were murdered, but we don't know the names of the people who perpetrated those murders?

"We need to make sure that people know their names."

Mr Tóibín called on the Taoiseach to call on the UN to begin an international investigation into murders by the British state in Ireland.

"We're looking at the likelihood that there's going to be an amnesty. If there's an amnesty in the north of Ireland, it means there is no rule of law," he said.

"It means that the perpetrators will get away with murder, that's what's happening here.

"I'm asking him what steps will you take to make sure that those names are known throughout the country?"

The Taoiseach said the British government had already signed up to agreements with responsibilities around legacy.

"The British government do need to adhere agreements already made in regards to legacy. We've made this point consistently to the British government," he said.

"Legacy is important in terms of the overall architecture of the Good Friday Agreement and they need to follow through on it.

"There has been too much foot-dragging regarding agreements they've entered into."

'Urgent' need for three-year rent freeze, says Sinn Féin

