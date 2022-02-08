Simon Coveney: I should have raised Covid rules breach when it happened

Simon Coveney will accept he should have raised a social distancing breach at the Department of Foreign Affairs when it occurred in June 2020.

The Foreign Affairs Minister will be before the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee on Tuesday afternoon to answer questions on a report which was completed by his secretary-general Joe Hackett last week.

That report found a “serious breach” of Covid-19 social distancing rules had occurred in the Department of Foreign Affairs in June 2020.

The publication of the report came following weeks of controversy over the gathering of department staff, held in the aftermath of Ireland winning a seat on the UN Security Council, while the country was still under strict lockdown.

The controversy came to light after a photo of about 20 staff, seen drinking Moet champagne, was tweeted by the former secretary-general Niall Burgess, before quickly being deleted.

In his opening statement, Mr Coveney will tell TDs and senators he was told about the tweet by a member of his team.

"I saw this as a mistake [by Mr Burgess]. With the benefit of hindsight, I accept that I should have formally raised the matter with him".

Mr Coveney will say the breach "should not have happened" and that it was "highly uncharacteristic" of Mr Burgess, now Ireland's ambassador to France.

Mr Coveney will say he arrived at Iveagh House after the breach and found a group of "tired but happy" civil servants.

“Some were packing up to go home, and some were on phones and computers continuing their work."

However, he will say he understands the public anger over the breach.

Mr Hackett will tell the committee the photo will have appeared "tone deaf", but does "not reflect the values" of the department.