Taoiseach rejects call for 'mini-budget', says measures are coming to tackle cost of living crisis

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has rejected Sinn Féin calls to introduce a “mini-budget” to deal with the cost of living crisis.

He said the measures to be announced will seek to help those lower paid workers most impacted by the rise in prices.

Recent CSO data shows that inflation is at its highest level in 20 years, with fuel, rents and general groceries all sharply increasing, putting increasing pressure on people.

Mr Martin, speaking in Dublin, made clear a comprehensive package of measures is being developed but it would not a budget.

Rejecting Sinn Féin’s stance, he pointed to advice from the European Central Bank that the current high rate of inflation is linked to the pandemic and will pass.

“There are measures we can do, such as the energy rebate, without having to go through the budgetary process,” he said.

Mr Martin said the new package will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

He said the funding for the new package will have to be met from existing resources but said that economic figures are improving, pointing to the January exchequer returns which showed a strong rebound post lockdown.

“We are conscious of the cost of living issue. These are mainly global issues outside of our control,” he said.

“In the budget, we made a number of target measures. It won’t be a mini-budget or anything like that, but we are looking at ways that we could ease the situation for people in terms of the cost of living."

He pointed to this week’s decision that saw fees for the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert being waived as one example of the kinds of measures under consideration.

Mr Martin said the Government does not want to do anything that would further increase inflationary pressures.

“People don’t want to get into a cycle of inflation so we have to be intelligent in how we do this,” he said.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says a hardship fund already exists in her department. Picture: Julien Behal

Meanwhile, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says it's too early to speculate what measures the government will take to tackle the rising cost of living. She said the government recognises that costs are rising but said that no concrete decisions have been made. Energy prices are a particular concern, she said.

"We have to sit down and look at different ways (in which government can assist). In terms of my own Department of Social Protection, we're looking at a number of different options."

Ministers have been tasked by coalition leaders to find ways in which the government can assist with rising prices. Sources said that a number of measures are on the table including a doubling of the €100 energy credit, cuts to motor tax, and a doubling of the tax-free allowance on workplace bonuses.

Her government colleague, junior housing minister Malcolm Noonan, said however that upcoming increases in the carbon tax should still go ahead.