Coalition relations 'never better', Green minister insists amid talk of rift

Relations between the coalition parties have "never been better", a Green Party minister has insisted.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan made the comments after fresh speculation about heightened tension within the three government parties.

A row had broken out between Fine Gael and the Greens over plans to overhaul the judicial review system.

Local Government and Planning Minister, Peter Burke, said plans to build “10s of thousands” of homes are being held up because of the high level of judicial reviews.

He said there has been a 375% increase in such legal actions since 2018 and continued legal actions could slow down commitments to build 100,000 homes by 2030.

But Green Party spokesperson on planning and local government, Steven Matthews, criticised his Government colleague and asked him to "reconsider many aspects" of the 2019 Fine Gael bill on judicial reviews.

Speaking in his native Westmeath today, Mr Burke said that he and Mr Noonan had a "great relationship" and said that pre-legislative scrutiny of the bill would be decisive.

He said that the bill was contained in the 2020 Programme For Government, which is the "guide rail" for the Government.

I look forward to the Oireachtas Housing Committee commencing pre-legislative scrutiny of the bill because that's where all these arguments will be thrashed out.

"Because under the pre-legislative scrutiny, all the key actors of the state will be brought in, be they the NGOs or industry.

"And it's important that we do thrash that out. But anything I've articulated is contained in the programme for government and that's the guide rail for all our decisions as we go forward."

Mr Noonan, who joined Mr Burke in Moate for the launch of the Town Centres First plan, said that the Attorney General will examine the detail of Mr Burke's bill. He said it was important to pinpoint why there are so many judicial reviews taken. However, he said that there was no question that two parties were not functioning in government.

"On the general working conditions of government, they've never been better. I think we've come through collectively leading the country through the pandemic and we'll continue to get on with the day to day business of government."

Mr Burke said earlier this week that some planning decisions are being delayed by up to four years and are challenged "every step of the way".

“That’s not good enough in terms of outcome. The system needs to have a reasonable timeframe,” he told RTÉ radio.