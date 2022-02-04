'Hardship fund there for those in need', says Heather Humphreys

The junior housing minister Malcolm Noonan said that upcoming increases in the carbon tax should still go ahead
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys: "Government recognises that the cost of energy has increased considerably, and we know that the cost of living has gone up." Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 13:31
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Social Protection Minister says it is too early to speculate what measures the Government will take to tackle the rising cost of living but has reminded the public that a hardship fund already exists for those in need. 

Speaking in Westmeath, Heather Humphreys told journalists that the Government recognises that costs are rising but said that no concrete decisions have been made. Ms Humphreys said that energy was a particular concern.

"Government recognises that the cost of energy has increased considerably, and we know that the cost of living has gone up. We have to sit down and look at different ways (in which government can assist). In terms of my own Department of Social Protection, we're looking at a number of different options," she said.

Ministers have been tasked by coalition leaders to find ways in which the Government can assist with rising prices. Sources said that a number of measures are on the table including a doubling of the €100 energy credit, cuts to motor tax, and a doubling of the tax-free allowance on workplace bonuses.

Ms Humphreys said that a hardship fund already exists within her Department. "We already have a fund that looks after people who get into hardship. It's the social welfare fund and it is available.

There's a special needs payment, and an essential needs payment. So if you're in difficulty, please call to social protection, the supports are there to help you, just to be clear on that. 

"But in terms of the supports that we're doing, otherwise, we're looking at the number of different options out there and government will come forward with them in the coming weeks."

Her government colleague, junior housing minister Malcolm Noonan, said however that upcoming increases in the carbon tax should still go ahead.

Doubling of €100 credit for electricity bills on cards to help with rising costs

