'Serious breach of Covid guidelines' by DFA was 'uncharacteristic mistake' - Coveney

Simon Coveney says the "serious breach of Covid guidelines" in his department was an "uncharacteristic mistake".

The former Secretary-General of the Department of Foreign Affairs Niall Burgess "was largely responsible for facilitating the breach of social distance guidance" at the champagne party at the department's headquarters in June 2020, a report has found.

The report of Mr Burgess's successor Joe Hackett was published last night and reveals that Mr Burgess supplied three bottles of "sparkling wine" from his office on the evening of June 17 2020.

Officials at the Department were photographed in the Iveagh House headquarters celebrating Ireland’s election onto the UN Security Council in June 2020, and the image was posted on Twitter by Mr Burgess, now Ireland's ambassador to France.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said the event "was not an organised gathering" but "people working in the workplace".

"After the results of the vote came through from New York and Ireland was elected to the Security Council, people came together for a photograph in celebration for about a minute. That's pretty clear in the report," he said.

'They let their guard down'

"So this is very different to some of the accusations around organised parties and so on. This was people working in the Department of Foreign Affairs...and people celebrated they let their guard down. There was a photograph taken of that and put up on social media.

"It was an uncharacteristic mistake. I've known Niall Burgess for a long time. He's a very experienced and very able civil servant. He was the person who would have been leading the massive repatriation efforts at the start of Covid and three months in the build-up to this incident, helping to bring thousands of Irish citizens home from different parts of the world."

Mr Coveney added that it was "very clear" from the report that the Department of Foreign Affairs was taking Covid guidelines and restrictions "very seriously" in terms of people working from home however, there was an "awful lot of preparations from a Covid guidance perspective, to allow people to come into work this day."

He repeated that the party was a serious mistake that shouldn't have happened but was a spontaneous celebration immediately after the vote.

"The consequences for the then secretary-general have been significant, actually, there's been a lot of public commentary, a lot of media coverage of this issue," he said.

"He's been asked to make a financial donation of 2000 euros. I think from a reputational perspective, and from a public focus, there's been a very serious consequence for what happened.

"I hope that the department can now move on and get on with the important work that it needs to do."

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty has called for the Taoiseach to establish an independent investigation, stating that the opposition and some members of government do not believe an internal review is not sufficient.