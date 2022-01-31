Champagne party 'was wrong, caused offence, and reputational damage'

A report into the controversial champagne party at the Department of Foreign Affairs has found it "was wrong, has caused offence, inflicted reputational damage on the Department and undermined internal morale".

Officials at the Department were photographed in the Iveagh House headquarters celebrating Ireland’s election onto the UN Security Council in June 2020, and the image was posted on Twitter by the then secretary-general Niall Burgess.

The tweet was later deleted.

At the time of the event, there were strict restrictions on the size of gatherings due to Covid-19.

An inquiry headed up by the current Secretary-General at the Department Joe Hackett into the event was ordered by Minister Simon Coveney, who said that he did not attend the celebration.

However, he did confirm he thanked various members of staff in his department in the wake of the result.

The report found that Mr Burgess "was largely responsible for facilitating the breach of social distance guidance that occurred" by providing alcohol and organising a group photo. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Hackett was asked to examine:

The workplace arrangements and public health advice in the Department on 17 June 2020;

The circumstances under which staff were present in Iveagh House on that day;

The nature of the work that required on-site presence;

The circumstances whereby staff gathered in the UN Unit of Iveagh House following the result of the vote; and relevant timelines.

The report found that Mr Burgess "was largely responsible for facilitating the breach of social distance guidance that occurred" by providing alcohol and organising a group photo.

He also placed colleagues, particularly more junior ones, in a difficult position. His actions were uncharacteristic errors of judgement. He sincerely regrets this.

"He has provided outstanding public service throughout his career, including a leading role in supporting peace and reconciliation on this island."

Mr Hackett found that no statutory rules were broken but said that public health advice had.

He said that he has asked Mr Burgess and three senior managers to make charitable donations.

He says that he does not intend any further action.

"This may have been a brief lapse, but has understandably raised public concern. It has also damaged the reputation of the Department.

"Accordingly, I have asked the former Secretary General to make a donation to a charity providing assistance to people affected by Covid in the amount of €2,000 and the three other senior officials to make a similar donation in the amount of €1,000.

"Each of the officials concerned has agreed to do so. I do not intend to take any further action."