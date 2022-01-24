Independent Limerick councillor PJ Carey joins Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin has announced that independent councillor in Limerick PJ Carey has joined the party.

Mr Carey, who represents the Cappamore-Kilmallock electoral area on Limerick City and County Council, was elected at the first time at the previous election and is expected to support the party's general election candidate for Limerick county Joanne Collins.

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick Maurice Quinlivan said Mr Carey was a "first-class" representative. He will become the party's third member on the council and first in the county region.

"I have known Cllr PJ Carey for many years. A tireless campaigner on behalf of workers and families in his community and across Limerick, PJ is a fantastic addition to the Sinn Féin team and I look forward to working closely with him in the time ahead."

Mr Carey said he was pleased to join the party because he felt it was committed to change.

I am very pleased to join Sinn Féin, because I firmly believe the party is genuinely committed to delivering the type of change that Ireland needs.

"That means putting workers and families first, building homes, addressing the crisis in our health service, tackling crime, getting to grips with the increasing cost of living and starting to plan for Irish unity.

"I very much look forward to working with the party to deliver change locally and nationally."

Sinn Féin has been actively seeking candidates in a bid to run 80 people in the next election and Mr Carey becomes the second councillor added to the party in recent months.

In November, Cllr Denis Hynes, who represents the Castlecomer electoral area on Kilkenny County Council, defected to Sinn Féin from Labour.

Sinn Féin almost pulled off a historic win in Limerick in February 2020 with Séighin Ó Ceallaigh, who was at one point just nine votes behind independent candidate Richard O’Donoghue, who took the third seat.

However, Mr Ó Ceallaigh was not selected to contest the next election in a move that "blindsided" some members last March.