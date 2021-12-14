CUMH apologises over damage to woman's small intestine during childbirth

Cork University Maternity Hospital has apologised in court to a woman after a part of her small intestine was allegedly damaged during the delivery of her second child by caesarean section.

The hospital said it regrets and apologises for “the suffering which Zoe Lane Forrest has undergone as a result of the medical procedure which she underwent in the hospital on April 6, 2018”. The woman’s counsel, Dr John O’Mahony SC with Patrick Keane SC and Doireann O’Mahony BL, told the court it was a very sad case and Ms Lane Forrest only got to leave hospital seven days after the delivery of her baby daughter.

A letter including the apology read in court, counsel said, is to be sent to Ms Lane Forrest by the HSE. The apology was read in court as Ms Lane Forrest from Youghal, Co Cork, settled her High Court action against the HSE. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

In her proceedings, the 39-year-old mother claimed the arrival of her baby daughter which she said should have been a joyous occasion was instead an extremely traumatic time.

She further claimed she is haunted by the memories of the chaos which unfolded at the time and said she had a general anesthetic and spent three days in the hospital high dependency unit after the birth and lost a chance to bond with her newborn baby.

Zoe Lane Forrest (39) of Youghal, Co Cork, had sued the HSE over the care she received at Cork University Maternity Hospital at the time of the birth of her second child.

Ms Lane Forrest’s claims

Ms Lane Forrest’s second baby was delivered by caesarean section on April 6, 2018. In the procedure it is claimed the lower part of her small intestine was transected and it was allegedly damaged.

It was alleged a competent performance of the caesarean section could not have resulted in the division of the woman’s small intestine.

There was, it was claimed, an alleged failure to exercise reasonable and ordinary care and skill in and about the examination, investigation, assessment, diagnosis, monitoring, management, care, advice and treatment of Ms Lane Forrest.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to take a cautious initial surgical approach and Ms Lane Forrest had been allegedly caused avoidable pain and suffering. The claims were denied.

Noting the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey conveyed his very best wishes to Ms Lane Forrest and her family.