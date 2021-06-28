Dáil candidate driving car without valid NCT

A candidate in the upcoming Dublin Bay South by-election owns and drives a car that has not undergone a successful National Car Test for more than four years.

James Geoghegan, a councillor for the Pembroke electoral area in south Dublin and Fine Gael’s nominee for next week’s election, last put his 2008 Saab 9-3 through an NCT successfully in May 2017.

The car’s cert for the test expired on December 18, 2018, and has not been renewed since.

The NCT is a compulsory vehicle inspection programme, first introduced in 2000, designed to maintain the roadworthiness of cars on Irish roads.

Offence

It is an offence to drive a car without displaying a valid NCT certificate if a car is more than four years old and therefore liable for testing. Offenders can face a fine of up to €2,000 and up to five penalty points on their licence.

Asked for comment as to why his car had not undergone a test in the interim, Mr Geoghegan said: “My car underwent an NCT in February 2020. The NCT lifts were down at that time so it was a partial NCT.

“The pandemic happened, and there were no return appointments for the period of closure,” he said.

The Government extended the NCT inspection date for vehicle owners. My NCT is booked as priority.”

If Mr Geoghegan’s car –which he bought in 2013 – was tested in February 2020, it would still have been overdue its renewal at that time by some 15 months.

Meanwhile, no test appears to have been scheduled for the vehicle at present on the National Car Testing Service’s online booking system.

Expiry dates extended

Covid-19 restrictions had seen compliant vehicles have their expiry dates extended by four months. However, that extension does not appear to apply to Mr Geoghegan’s car, possibly because its cert’s expiry dates from 2018.

The car is fully taxed, with an expiry date of February 2022.

The Irish Examiner asked six of the other candidates for Dublin Bay South as to their own car’s NCT status.

Three of them – Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan, Labour’s Ivana Bacik, and the Social Democrats’ Sarah Durcan – responded that their certificates are up to date.

Two – Aontú’s Mairead Tóibín and People Before Profit’s Brigid Purcell – do not own a car.

The Green Party’s Claire Byrne did not respond to the request.

Fianna Fáil candidate and local councillor for south Dublin Deirdre Conroy’s NCT had elapsed for a period of five months during the pandemic, although she has since booked a retest.

According to NCTS, all 48 testing centres in the Republic of Ireland are now "fully operational”.

“The NCT service is deemed an essential service and customers travelling for scheduled appointments are exempt from the travel restrictions,” the service proclaims on its website.

Mr Geoghegan is currently the marginal bookies’ favourite to secure the seat vacated by Fine Gael TD Eoghan Murphy’s resignation in April, followed by Ms Boylan and Ms Bacik.