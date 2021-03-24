Chu defends Seanad run despite Green leadership's opposition

Green Party chair and Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has defended her decision to stand for the Seanad byelection, against the express wishes of her party leader Eamon Ryan.

Ms Chu has formally announced her candidacy having received the required nominations from Oireachtas members and has insisted there was no pact between the Greens and the other coalition partners Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil preventing her from standing.

Backed by her party’s deputy leader Catherine Martin and several noted internal critics of Mr Ryan, her candidacy has exposed the fault lines of the split within the Green Party.

Speaking about the fact she is standing as an independent candidate without the support of her party, she said: “I am not endorsed by the party."

"The party executive had a motion for a selection convention, that didn't pass, it didn't reach the two-thirds threshold to pass."

"But it does not mean that the party was preventing anyone from voting, or saying that anyone could not run.”

Ms Chu said previously there had been some discussions on that topic internally within the Greens.

“This is why my nominations include a good few of my colleagues because they allow me to believe that there wasn't a pact in place and that there isn't a whip in this particular situation,” she said.

Ms Chu, who has clashed with Mr Ryan on several issues, said if elected she would more than likely take the Green whip but that is not certain.

Division

She acknowledged there have been “ongoing issues” internally within the party which have caused division and said some people might look at this as another issue of division.

“But it’s not. I have made it very clear for 18 months, especially within the last 12 months, that there need to be people of all backgrounds on the ballot. And I made that very clear to my leadership and to my executive as well,” she said.

“So I think that whatever discontent that may arise from this, I think members will discuss it."

There's been a lot less unhappiness than people think.

"There's actually been a huge amount of support, so I'm really grateful for that,” she said.

Ms Chu, whose partner is TD Patrick Costello, accepted that because of the voting pact between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, which Mr Ryan is backing, her chances of winning are limited.

However, she said it was important for her to stand and to even get nominated to show women of diversity on the ballot paper.

Diversity

“I believe that it's high time we have women on every ballot, and that we have women from diverse backgrounds on every ballot as well,” she said.

Referring to her work as lord mayor, she said: “I believe that was really important. I spent a year talking to a lot of school children, a lot of people in general, who use the words inspirational, which I don't think I can take on lightly."

"And they say it's great to see someone in public office that's different. And it goes back to that phrase that you can't be what you can't see. So it's why it's really important to me, personally, and to my family to do this.”

The grassroots female members of the Green Party and the Just Transition Greens (JTG) have expressed their support for Ms Chu.