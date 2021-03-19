Art groups to share in €5m government fund

Fifty-eight arts organisations are to receive a share of a €5m fund from the Government to plan live performances in the coming months.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, has announced recipients of the funding to assist commercial venues, producers, and promoters to plan live performances across the country.

Grants will be paid out for performances to be held at Mitchelstown caves, Panto at the Civic Theatre, music performances at the Roisin Dubh in Galway and Whelan's in Dublin, as well as a live performance from the band, The Academic in Mullingar, among others.

The Government says the main objective of the pilot scheme is to provide employment opportunities to artists during Covid-19.

It will also allow commercial organisers of live performances to start preparations immediately and productions to go ahead with either a live audience or to share content through streaming.

Recipients of this funding allocation range from small to large venues, producers, and promoters. Grants range from €10,000 to €400,000.

Live events

The funds will support a variety of live events, including concerts, pantomimes, theatre productions, festivals, outdoor performances, and comedy.

Ms Martin says the huge demand for the scheme means she will push for "a much larger package next year" as part of Budget 2021 funding.

"I am very conscious of the unprecedented nature of the challenge facing the live performance sector, not least from a financial point of view," she said.

"I’m very pleased to announce this funding to assist in the employment of performers, artists, technicians, creative and performance support staff across the sector.

"This scheme, designed after consultation with the sector, helps to de-risk the costs of running productions that may be postponed, cancelled, or curtailed due to restrictions to safeguard public health.

"The live events sector was one of the first to close and I want to ensure that it will be supported and there once again for musicians, artists and performers."